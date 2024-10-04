Big Brother 26 Recap for 8/22/2024: Who Was the Fifth One Evicted?

Tonight is the fifth eviction night on CBS’s Big Brother 26. As of now, Chelsie, Cam and Brooklyn are on the block, with Brooklyn being Tucker’s main target.

But FIRST! Let’s see what happened after the veto ceremony. Chelsie is upset that Tucker accused her of being a ringleader in the house, while he says that he wanted to shake things up. He adds that Brooklyn is his target.

Tucker tells Cam he is a pawn. Cam, for his part, decides he is okay with working with Tucker going forward.

Chelsie accused Quinn of telling Tucker about the Pentagon alliance. He denies this, but admits that he spoke to T’Kor and Kimo.

Brooklyn gets mad at Tucker for targeting her without knowing any of the facts. She says that she is not the leader of the Collective, but Quinn is and should be taking the blame. Tucker says he can see right through her game and fake behavior. She warns him that he better pray she doesn’t win AI Arena.

Tucker still wants Brooklyn and Chelsie gone. Chelsie tries to protect herself and promises safety to Rubina and Tucker. She really wants to go after Quinn and Joseph for betraying her.

Rubina agrees to work with Chelsie because she likes the idea of a strong women alliance but worries since she and Tucker are so close. He is also a huge threat.

T’Kor mentions that Tucker has been spending a lot of time with Makensy, which makes Rubina wonder if they are forming an alliance of their own.

T’Kor and Rubina decide to save Chelsie.

Kimo tells T’Kor that Tucker and Cam have been bonding, making them think that Cam should be the target. This will turn the house and game in a whole new direction.

T’Kor talks to Quinn, who swears he is loyal to the Visionaries alliance. He agrees to help flip the vote on Tucker.

Rubina tells Tucker about the plan to get rid of Cam, but he is not on board, calling the entire thing stupid.

Rubina tells the DR she is not in this to ‘play a man’s game.’

AI Arena time! They must unscramble three words which will form three AI images. The first to complete this wins.

The three competitors scramble to get their pictures done and in the end, it is Chelsie who wins! She is off the block.

Brooklyn and Cam give their last chance appeals to the house. Chelsie warns them that Tucker is going to destroy them all.

Eviction time: The votes are as follows:

Chelsie: Cam

Leah: Brooklyn

Quinn: Brooklyn

Makensy: Brooklyn

Rubina: Brooklyn

Kimo: Brooklyn

T’Kor: Brooklyn

Angela: Brooklyn

Joseph: Brooklyn

By a vote of 8-1, Brooklyn is evicted from the Big Brother Household. She and Julie talk about her time in the house and how she has no regrets, especially when it came to trying to save Cedric. She is also surprised about all the secret alliances and how much Quinn did behind the scenes.

Her prediction is that Chelsie will win.

She watches her goodbye messages before leaving….and still defending her decision to eat Angela’s food. (which Angela called her out on in her message! I am on her side here, it is rude to steal someone’s food without asking!)

More Big Brother 26 Sunday night! We will see a new HOH be crowned, the AI Instigator, three more people on the block and more!!! Then we will see the POV comp on Wednesday and another eviction on Thursday! Stay tuned!

