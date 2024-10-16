Celebrity Death

One Direction Singer Liam Payne Passes Away at 31

By on Wednesday, October 16, 2024

Sad news for the world of music tonight. Liam Payne, who shot to stardom as a member of the band One Direction has died. He was 31 years old.

According to TMZ, the former boy band member fell off a hotel balcony in Argentina. It is unknown if the fall was accidental or intentional.

They also reported that the hotel called 911 to report an “aggressive” male at the hotel today … which lines up with what witnesses told us about Liam’s behavior in the lobby.

He had been in the country for his former bandmate Niall Horan’s show. The whole band is said to have reunited at the time.

The band got together in 2010 on The X Factor and stayed together until 2015.

TVGrapevine sends condolences to his loved ones during this difficult time.

