Diddy Arrested and Taken Into Custody in New York

Update 2: Diddy had plead not guilty to the charges against him. He is being held without bail.

Update: Diddy has been indicted on charges of racketeering, sex trafficking, kidnapping, prostitution, narcotics offenses, kidnapping, arson, bribery and obstruction of justice. TMZ has the live stream of the press conference from his attorney here.

Diddy has been taken into federal custody in New York, specifically going to the FBI field office in Manhattan, TVGrapevine has learned.

The arrest occurred after a grand jury indicted him on what is believed to be racketeering and sex trafficking charges, according to a person familiar with the indictment who required to remain anonymous.

His lawyer Marc Agnifilo, released the following statement to TMZ :”We are disappointed with the decision to pursue what we believe is an unjust prosecution of Mr. Combs by the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Sean “Diddy” Combs is a music icon, self-made entrepreneur, loving family man, and proven philanthropist who has spent the last 30 years building an empire, adoring his children, and working to uplift the Black community.””He is an imperfect person but is not criminal. To his credit Mr. Combs has been nothing but cooperative with this investigation and he voluntarily relocated to New York last week in anticipation of these charges. Please reserve your judgment until you have all the facts. These are the acts of an innocent man with nothing to hide, and he looks forward to clearing his name in court.”

This is a developing story….