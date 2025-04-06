Actor Jay North Passes Away at 73

Sad news for Hollywood this evening. Jay North, who played the titular role on the hit series Dennis the Menace, has died. He was 73 years old.

TMZ was among the first outlets to report the news.

The former child star had been suffering from colorectal/colon cancer at the time of his death.

His longtime friend Laurie Jacobson confirmed the news via social media:

After the show was cancelled, Jay went on to do voiceover work. He would eventually leave Hollywood behind to work as a corrections officer and counselor for fellow child stars.

He is survived by his wife Cindy and his stepdaughters.

TVGrapevine sends condolences to his loved ones during this time.