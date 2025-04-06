The Masked Dancer: The Final Three Revealed
Tonight was the semifinals for The Masked Dancer on Fox. The Zebra, Cotton Candy, Tulip and Sloth all battled for a place in the final three, but in the end, it was the ZEBRA who said goodbye. Check out his unveiling below!
“ZEBRA’S” FIRST INTERVIEW: https://youtu.be/nemn10o5LvE
“ZEBRA’S” UNMASKING MOMENT: https://youtu.be/j7NnmDTH4bQ
The Zebra was none other than Oscar de la Hoya, boxer extraordinaire! Tune in for next week’s finale to see who wins the inaugural season.
