Unsolved Mysteries Gets Official Podcast

Cadence13, a leading premium podcast company that is part of Entercom’s Podcast Network, and Cosgrove/Meurer Productions, the creators and producers of the Emmy-nominated series Unsolved Mysteries, today announced the launch of the Unsolved Mysteries podcast, a weekly show based on the long-running hit television and popular Netflix streaming series.

Produced by Cosgrove/Meurer Productions, presented by Cadence13, and narrated by award-winning voice actor Steve French, the Unsolved Mysteries podcast presents all new unsolved cases from the vast Unsolved Mysteries database—including unsolved crimes, missing persons, fugitives, mysterious creatures, and the paranormal—with each episode taking a deep dive into one specific mystery.

Season One of the Unsolved Mysteries podcast will launch on February 17, 2021 on Apple Podcasts, RADIO.COM, Spotify and everywhere podcasts are available. New episodes will be available on Wednesdays. Listen to the trailer and subscribe to the series here: [link].

As with the television and streaming series, all episodes end with a call-to-action directing listeners to the Unsolved Mysteries website— unsolved.com—to provide clues that could help solve the mysteries. Each week, the series will feature guests closely associated with the case, including family members, those who have experienced mysterious events in their lives, law enforcement, and forensics experts, as well as people who have experienced paranormal activity.

The Unsolved Mysteries podcast features all the ingredients that have made this series a massive television hit for decades: the original theme music, a narrator who will guide listeners through each mystery, and heartfelt interviews with individuals involved in the cases. The hope is that someone, somewhere holds that vital clue to solve these all-new mysteries.

Since its premiere in January 1987, Unsolved Mysteries has been one of the longest-running programs in the history of television, and the first series to introduce an audience-interactive “call-to-action” that requests viewer tips to help solve real cases. Of the more than 1,300 mysteries profiled in over 230 episodes—spanning murders and unexplained deaths, missing persons, wanted fugitives, UFOs, ghosts, mysterious creatures, missing heirs, lost loves, amnesia, fraud, arson, and treasure—up to 260 cases have been solved, including the capture of wanted fugitives. Over 100 families have been reunited with lost loved ones, seven wrongly convicted individuals have been exonerated and released, and cases involving missing persons, missing heirs, murder, fraud, and amnesia have been closed. The series has received six Emmy nominations and numerous commendations from law enforcement agencies, including the FBI and U.S. Marshals Service.

The Unsolved Mysteries podcast is executive produced by Terry Dunn Meurer, the co-creator of Unsolved Mysteries, and Chris Corcoran, Chief Content Officer of Cadence13.

“We are honored to collaborate with Cadence 13 to introduce Unsolved Mysteries to the podcast world, and we are thrilled to reach a new audience of mystery solvers in this space,” said Terry Dunn Meurer, co-creator and executive producer, Unsolved Mysteries, Cosgrove/Meurer Productions. “Our hope is always that these cases can be solved.”

“We couldn’t be more thrilled to partner with Cosgrove/Meurer to bring the pioneering and renowned Unsolved Mysteries into the podcast space,” said Chris Corcoran, Chief Content Officer, Cadence13. “We’re proud to expand C13’s powerful lineup of premium offerings with this one-of-a-kind series.”

Among his many credits as a voice actor, Steve French is a narrator for National Geographic Channel, the promo voice of The Mandalorian, and has been heard on national TV commercials, movie trailers and video games. A Drama Desk Award-winning stage actor and singer, Steve loves telling stories and is looking forward to solving some unsolved mysteries.