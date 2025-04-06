ICYMI: The Big Game Bash
Originally posted on February 10, 2021 @ 11:03 pm
While this past weekend had everyone talking about the Super Bowl, many people were also talking about another event that kicked things off: The Pre Super Bowl 2021 Red carpet event and concert!
“ The Big Game Bash“, presented by LIV3 8 featuring Funk Flex, CJ, J.I., DJ Nasty, Chef Sean, Yung Pooda, LA the Goat, DJ Cnazte and hosted by Buckwheat was one of the most talked about events this weekend. As artists and celebrities arrived, they waked the only red carpet in town at Super Bowl weekend Friday night at the Ritz Ybor in Tampa, Florida. Celebrities such as Bia, Tori Lanez, French Montana, Flo Rider, Jaquae VH1’s Love & Hip Hop, Highlight and many more attended to show support to the star studded concert and party celebrating Super Bowl 2021. The Big Game Bash was Covid safe Thanks to H2One Hand sanitizer that provided product throughout the venue.