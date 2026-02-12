Previews videos What to Watch What to Watch: The Curious Case Of… The Principal Who Hypnotized His School Sammi Turano February 12, 2026 Table of Contents Toggle What to Watch: The Curious Case Of… The Principal Who Hypnotized His SchoolRelated posts: What to Watch: The Curious Case Of… The Principal Who Hypnotized His School Share on FacebookPost on XFollow usSaveClick to rate this post! [Total: 0 Average: 0] Related posts: Fallen Idols Nick and Aaron Carter Trailer The Curious Case Of Preview What to Watch: The Fall of Diddy What to Watch: The Fall of Diddy Part Two See also Blackpink: A VR Encore Sneak Peek