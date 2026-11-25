The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Recap for 11/25/2026

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City on Bravo opens with Bronwyn and Heather talking about the whole Mary/Quai debacle and who could have spilled the beans to Mary about who was talking about Robert Sr.

At this point, it is still an unsolved mystery…..for now. Someone summon the spirit of Robert Stack to figure this out!

Meredith prepares for her DJ event but looks more like she is preparing to be a villain in a low budget detective horror movie. Her kids are there to help and snark.

Whitney goes to visit Quai and makes fun of her for having her Christmas tree up….in May. They are in her brother’s late wife/Whitney’s BFF’s house and there is not a lot of space. Therefore, she is moving into a bigger place that can hold all her things.

The ladies are going to Maui!

The mystery about who was talking about Robert Sr. continues.

Whitney has a degree in criminal justice. She decides to channel Nancy Drew to solve this case!

Lisa and Mary are shopping and decide Lisa should get an I Love Diet Coke shirt for the trip.

Mary admits Bronwyn was the one who brought up the Robert Sr. topic and she is angry since she is a mean liar. She was rooting for Bronwyn, but no more since she is a big liar and her pants are on fire.

She and Lisa decide to team up and take down Bronwyn in Maui.

Bronwyn, for her part, is helping Gwen move into her new place, where she will also be staying. Muzzy will also be staying there. Todd visits to apologize and bring her a coffee as a peace offering. They seem civil, albeit a bit awkward.

John and Lisa enjoy a date night and talk about their sons dating. She checks their phones, iClouds and has cameras to spy on them which is…..a bit WTF to do to her sons, one of whom is an adult and one who is on the verge of becoming one.

However, John tells her to listen more and realize her sons are growing up. She tells him to have his phone on him at all times because she wants to be his #1 priority.

Time to go to Hawaii! Mary is still not happy with Angie and Bronwyn, but who cares? She is going to Hawaii!!!

Everyone goes exploring and PENGUINS!!!

At the hotel, Mary, Lisa and Meredith become a trio. Heather and Bronwyn talk how Mary thinks Heather is shady and recruiting people to feel sorry for Angie. They think Lisa and Meredith are in Mary’s ear to get her to turn against Bronwyn and Heather.

Welcome dinner time! Everyone is in a bright colors while Lisa is in white since she is a bright light. Or something. I have no words.

Heather prays for them all and to find out who squealed to Mary, while Lisa talks about things she loves, including the truth….and decides to bring up the whole Robert Sr. thing, while Heather has flashbacks to Jen Shah, Monica Fowler Garcia Jingleheimer Schmidt and reflects on how the group has been through it.

Lisa says someone needs to confess and they need to do it NOW!

Lisa is like it was YOU! and points to Bronwyn like they are on Blossom or something….or more accurately, like they are on the Spanish soap opera episode of Psych.

Heather is like WTF? and Lisa says Mary told her everything. Bronwyn just sits there and tries to deny it, but Mary won’t let it go, so Bronwyn throws her text warning her about Heather in her face.

To her credit, Mary admits to sending the text. She and Lisa still think Bronwyn is a big fat liar. Angie tries to speak up and told to shut up by Mary.

Everyone begins arguing and Lisa says Bronwyn is a slinky? Slinking behavior? WTF?

Quai is playing dumb while Heather calls herself an idiot for believing Bronwyn, who is still doubling down and saying she did nothing wrong.

Whitney is confused.

Lisa is like, let’s just go to sleep.

More next week, stay tuned@