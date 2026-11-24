Interviews Celebrity Spotlight: Tyler Thompson Sammi Turano November 24, 2026 Table of Contents Toggle Celebrity Spotlight: Tyler Thompson How it all began: Challenges and Creative DirectionUpcoming Release: Celebrity Spotlight: Tyler Thompson Tyler Thompson recently talked to TVGrapevine about working on Fox’s The Chosen. Check out the highlights below: How it all began: Tyler revealed that The Chosen began several years ago when he and Dallas Jenkins co-wrote a short film about a nativity shepherd. This soon led to the series that explores the life of Jesus through the perspectives of those around him. The project evolved from a small, crowdfunded effort with three writers into a global phenomenon translated into hundreds of languages. Challenges and Creative Direction Tyler says that one of the biggest challenges was the difficulty of writing a character like Jesus who is viewed by many as perfect. Production also faced the challenge of finding a unique angle for Season Six, which focuses on the crucifixion. Upcoming Release: The Chosen‘s Season 6 is currently being released on Amazon Prime, with episodes scheduled through December. This season focuses on the crucifixion and includes supernatural elements like the tearing of the temple curtain. In addition, Three Kings: A Christmas Special will be airing on Fox on December 14, and the next day will stream on Hulu and Disney Plus. The special features Taye Diggs as one of the Magi and explores their distinct personalities in a way that no one has ever seen before. What does that mean? Tune in to find out! Want more? Check out the full interview below: Share on FacebookPost on XFollow usSaveClick to rate this post! [Total: 0 Average: 0] See also Celebrity Spotlight: Orange Is The New Black’s Melinna BobadillaRelated posts: Celebrity Spotlight: JC MacKenzie Celebrity Spotlight: Batwoman’s Sam Littlefield Celebrity Spotlight: Beth Broderick Celebrity Spotlight: Lexi Lawson