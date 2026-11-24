Tyler Thompson recently talked to TVGrapevine about working on Fox’s The Chosen. Check out the highlights below:

How it all began:



Tyler revealed that The Chosen began several years ago when he and Dallas Jenkins co-wrote a short film about a nativity shepherd.

This soon led to the series that explores the life of Jesus through the perspectives of those around him.

The project evolved from a small, crowdfunded effort with three writers into a global phenomenon translated into hundreds of languages.

Challenges and Creative Direction

Tyler says that one of the biggest challenges was the difficulty of writing a character like Jesus who is viewed by many as perfect.

Production also faced the challenge of finding a unique angle for Season Six, which focuses on the crucifixion.

Upcoming Release:

The Chosen‘s Season 6 is currently being released on Amazon Prime, with episodes scheduled through December.



This season focuses on the crucifixion and includes supernatural elements like the tearing of the temple curtain.

In addition, Three Kings: A Christmas Special will be airing on Fox on December 14, and the next day will stream on Hulu and Disney Plus. The special features Taye Diggs as one of the Magi and explores their distinct personalities in a way that no one has ever seen before. What does that mean? Tune in to find out!