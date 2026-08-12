Big Brother 28 Recap for 8/12/2026

Previously, on Big Brother 28 on CBS, La Trice won HOH, making history as the oldest female to ever win the wall comp.

Kamu became a free agent after breaking ties with the Tool Shed and Red Corner.

Mallory won BB Time Capsule and ended up with the Adam and Eve punishment with Melody as her partner.

La Trice chose Haley, Chuk and Barrett to go on the block, with the former HOH as the main target.

Confused? You won’t be at the end of this episode of Big Brother!

La Trice makes it clear that Barrett is a pawn, but wants him to pick a side. He is confused by her actions, saying to make it make sense.

Chuk says La Trice is dazed and confused. He and Haley agree they feel blindsided. They bring Taylor in and say they think La Trice lied to them, but she tells them she is not lying….and says something else may be happening.

Haley takes this to mean Kamu is going to be backdoored.

La Trice and Kamu hug it out and it seems like they have an alliance of their own.

Dee, Devens and Angela are thrilled with this turn of events, especially Dee, who has her hands in every alliance.

Angela is torn apart about lying about flipping the vote.

Chuk talks to La Trice and accuses her of not knowing how to play the game. She tells him this is NOT the case at all….and thinks he is on a sinking ship.

Even so, she tells him he is a pawn, but he isn’t buying what she is selling. She also tells him to win POV.

Mallory and Melody make the most of the Adam and Eve punishment and Drew enjoys watching them.

Devens figures out Dee has a power and she finally spills.

Haley thinks someone is lying and will stop at nothing to figure out who it is….because, as she says, they are not ten!

Angela tells her to let it go, making Haley even more suspicious.

She also talks to Kamu and plans on NOT using the veto to prevent him from going on the block….even though it means putting her game at risk. She says Chuk plans on doing the same thing.

La Trice tells Dee to tell Kamu the truth.

Angela finally confesses to Haley that she flipped her vote. Needless to say, Haley is hurt and betrayed, but pretends they are good.

She then tells Chuk about it and they are determined to figure out who else is lying. They also think the Red Corner is blown up and they only trust each other and Kamu.

Dee is upset about Angela blabbing.

Haley then decides to call Angela out and makes it clear that she is angry about her betrayal.

Angela then talks to Chuk about what she did and he also makes it clear he is unhappy with her actions.

Kamu comforts Angela after her confession but is glad because it shows he can be trusted and she cannot.

Haley, La Trice, Chuk, Barrett, Kamu and Dee are all playing for POV.

Dee tells Kamu about flipping her vote and it leaves him questioning what he should do. She also tells him about the power, thinking that this can help her in the long run.

The hot topic in the house is Angela’s lie, so Haley, Chuk and Kamu bring her in the room, along with Yash. Dee is also there to see how things go down.

Angela and Haley get into it over the lie, leading to Angela crying and saying they need to move forward. However, the entire thing leads to Angela having a meltdown when Haley accuses her of throwing Dee under the bus.

The house is tense and somehow, La Trice gets dragged into this….and she is not happy!

La Trice says that for such a pretty girl, Haley is mean and passive aggressive with her supposed friends. She is praying Haley loses POV so she can get evicted.

Time to go to August 13th, 1977, for a disco themed POV comp. They must navigate on the dance floor two by two by only pressing green tiles. If they hit a red one, they must set over. One person will be eliminated each round.

The last one standing in the final round will win POV.

Kamu vs. Chuk: Kamu wins.

Haley vs. La Trice: Haley wins.

Barrett vs. Dee: Barrett wins.

Haley vs. Barrett: Barrett wins.

Barrett vs. Kamu: Kamu wins.

Kamu has the golden POV! La Trice wants to keep the noms the same and he agrees. They decide to come up with a cover story and fill Yash in on the plan. The plan stands to get Haley evicted.

The Adam and Eve punishment is OVER!

Mallory, Melody, Drew and Barrett form FAP, or For American People alliance. Drew is still loyal to his original alliance but wants to be with this one as well.

Kamu is unsure what to do since if he does use the POV after all, he has no idea who will go down and who will go up.

Chuk gets wind that Kamu may not use the POV, so he says that this will mean WAR if he survives eviction.

The POV will NOT be used so the nominations will remain the same. Barrett understands, but Haley and Chuk are MAD.

La Trice says Haley better pray she wins BB Blockbuster because otherwise, she is gone.

Who will win BB Blockbuster? Will Haley be sent home, or will there be another house flip? Will alliances continue to fall apart? Is Angela going to be the next target after her deception or will people go after Kamu?

These questions, and many others, will be answered on the next episode of Big Brother!

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