The Real Housewives of Rhode Island Recap for 6/7/2026

The Real Housewives of Rhode Island on Bravo opens with Jo-Ellen leaving lunch and like WTF as she calls Alicia to give her a play by play.

In her confessional, she is crying and saying she needs to suck it up.

Alicia, for her part, is like Liz is mean, but I love her anyway.

Rulla goes to see Brian, armed with goodies and to have her toe checked out…..and is more upset that having her toenail removed means her pedicures will be ruined. I am on her side with this one, I love a good pedicure and having my toenail fall off would not be good.

They decide to have a party where he will dress like Aladdin…..since it will have an Arabian theme.

Everyone except Jo-Ellen will be invited because she is mean and cannot sit with them!

Ashley is making tacos and is freaking out since Jared doesn’t want tacos, and Dawson will probably eat mac and cheese. He is freaking out about Audrey’s future, so she hugs him, thinking he is going to cry, but he insists he’s fine.

All of this is done in front of her parents, because nothing is more awkward than fighting over finances in front of your wife’s parents.

Hayden chooses this moment to cry over his food being all over the place.

Liz and Dolores meet with the senator of Rhode Island to help pass a bill to make menopausal women a protected class. This is actually amazing to see, and I am curious to see where it goes in the future.

Rosie brings Alicia flowers, balloons and an Amazon package to make her feel better. The package has ducks inside so they can duck Jeeps…..where you put ducks on a Jeep….because why not?

They gossip about Liz and somehow for this conversation, Celina is not told to cover her ears, even when the topic of Rulla and the affair come up. However, Celina is in her own little world decorating the ducks.

Jo-Ellen calls Alicia and Rosie and awkwardly finds out she isn’t invited to Rulla’s party. Now she is wondering if they are Team Rulla or Team Jo-Ellen.

Ashley and Jared arrive at the party, and she wonders how she should act since she knows about the affair video.

Rosie and Kelsey continue to avoid each other like the plague.

Alicia decides not to ruin the party and keep her mouth shut about the affair video.

Jared senses the tension and leaves to host trivia.

Liz arrives and everyone is like OMG…..this is going to go sideways fast!

Party notes: Rulla is dressed as a belly dancer, Rosie dances, Ashley wonders if she missed the ‘Drama at a Party’ chapter in Real Housewives for Dummies and Liz and Alicia make up for probably five minutes since Alicia is still pretty miffed at Liz.

Liz goes on and on about how nice she really is in her confessional.

Bill and Rich tell Rosie and Kelsey to make up because they are not dealing with this crap anymore. They both give half-assed apologies, and the guys are like ‘good, can we get some food and a couple of drinks now?’

Rosie is drinking soda water and told to get a vodka because of a hex? Huh? Maybe she just didn’t feel like drinking?

Rosie and Alicia go up to Rulla and are like ‘we know something you don’t know! There is a video!’

Rulla’s reaction: ‘WTF? What video?’

They keep teasing her with it like ‘nah-nah-nah-nah-nah, we have the video!’

Rulla has had enough and is like ‘will someone please tell me about this blasted video before I kick all your asses out of here!”

She finally gets the video information and has no idea what to believe. Brian comes up and says that if it came from Jo-Ellen, it is fake since she can be as trusted as gas station sushi.

Kelsey comes up and everyone is like, ‘eff it, let’s do a shot.’

Rulla decides to play Nancy Drew and look into it on her own.

Kelsey and Liz spend time at the beach together and plan another party so they can all bake cookies out of rainbows and braid each other’s hair while having a tea party….which means there will be booze, tension and fights that will make Krystle and Alexis Carrington look like kindergarteners fighting over blocks.

Jo-Ellen tells Gary about meeting up with the ladies and the fight with Liz. He tries to help, but seems as interested in the fight as Sheldon Cooper is about Vanderpump Rules.

The talk flips back and forth between Kelsey and Liz’s talk about the fight and….we will find out more next week during the finale!