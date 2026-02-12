The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Recap for 2/12/2026

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills on Bravo opens with a The Way They Were montage featuring Kyle and Dorit’s friendship.

Rachel plans a trip to the Hamptons and plans on bringing the ladies, despite the drama with Kyle and Dorit. Her plan is to make them BFF again.

She calls Dorit, who cries tears of joy. Kyle is good to go, but says she will leave if the drama gets to be too much.

Maybe the trip is the three of them? I don’t know.

Amanda plans a dinner party for the woman to show off her manifestation skills….or something,

Dorit has dinner with Mauricio to talk about PK. He does not seem interested in what she has to say and says they are saying two different things. She also says he is drinking again and he says that while he is drinking, it is only an occasional glass of wine or two.

Dorit thinks this was a waste of time.

Sutton talks to her daughter about her annulment and if she should go back to her maiden name. Parker thinks she should do what makes her happy.

ELEVEN THOUSAND DOLLARS FOR A BAG? I know it is designer, but one, it is so small, two, it isn’t even cute and three, it more or less looks like one of the dress up bags I had when I was playing Pretty Pretty Princess when I was five.

Dorit, Kyle and Rachel leave for the trip to the Hamptons. Dorit claims PK was late getting the kids, but it won’t ruin her fun.

Amanda is glad Dorit is away and not able to come to her party.

Rachel, Kyle and Dorit are in the Hamptons with some of Rachel’s friends and her sister. They all bond over being divorced, even though Kyle is separated and not actually divorced.

Erika tells Boz about her sweetheart and it is actually kind of cute.

Amanda has a little girl named Delilah Grace. Had I been blessed with a daughter, that would have been her name too.

None of the ladies, save for Kathy, seem to really like Amanda. I know she is a lot, but I feel bad for her because she seems like she just wants friends and is socially awkward, kind of like Amy Farrah Fowler.

Boz thinks Amanda is still being overly dramatic over the Dorit issue. However, Amanda has the right to not want Dorit in her home, just like Rachel had the right to not invite the other ladies to the Hamptons. Is it kind of rude? Maybe, but not everyone is entitled to an invitation somewhere.

Donna Karan is in the Hamptons and Kyle fan girls. She chit chats with the ladies before going on her way. Can we make her a friend of next season? She is an icon!

Amanda gives the ladies manifestation goody bags, complete with her new book. Everyone is kind of rude about it.

Even though this is supposed to be a fun manifestation party with positive moments, the women are being really rude to Amanda, except for Kathy. I would have let Kathy stay and kicked everyone else out. Especially Sutton, who is shaming Amanda for stuff she also did to Dorit.

Speaking of Dorit, she is still complaining about PK and her dinner with Mauricio. Kyle is keeping her mouth shut because she knows what Mauricio told her and agrees they should stay out of it, but still listen to both sides.

Dorit says PK wants the spotlight, even though he claimed otherwise in the past.

The ladies continue their bitch session about their men.

Amanda continues to try to defend herself about the Dorit debacle. Boz and Sutton continue to make her feel bad.

Kyle and Dorit were already fighting, how is it Amanda’s fault that the fight escalated?

They all really need to stop attacking Amanda in her own home. I would have been pissed too.

Sutton calls Amanda a wimp, which upsets her as everyone else tells her more or less to stop being so sensitive. We even get a montage of other past fights for no apparent reason.

Boz tells Amanda they need to give her more advice and Kathy is just there putting on her lip gloss, no effs given and randomly talks about tails in trouble.

More next week, stay tuned!