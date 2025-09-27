The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Recap for 1/7/2025

Dorit Kemsley Files for Divorce from PK Kemsley
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Recap for 1/7/2025

-Jaid not knowing who Naomi Campbell is makes me feel very old.

-How are Jagger and Phoenix 10 and 8 already? They were babies when Dorit began on the show!

-Boz’s boyfriend surprising her with a champagne picnic and roses on the beach is so romantic. Anyone know if he has a brother? Cousin? Friend? Asking for a….me?

-I think Boz and I may have dated the same lying, cheating ex.

-I like how Boz and Keely (the boyfriend) can be so honest about what they want in their relationship and still be kind about it.

-Erika and Dorit toasting to Phoenix’s ballet recital (even though she isn’t there) is the cutest thing in the world.

-Dorit is in her villain era right now.

-Sutton may not have handled the situation with Dorit properly, but these women are just as bad.

-I love how Garcelle appreciates everything in her life. It is so beautiful and genuine.

-Garcelle talking about Oliver being in such a dark place and having to practice tough love is so heartbreaking.

-As much as Dorit can be a bit much, my heart breaks for her with this whole PK thing. She loves him so much and he is hurting her so badly. I just want to hug her.

-A four-hour therapy session seems like a bit much.

-PK storming out of the session is a bit…scary.

-Dorit is smart to be preparing for every situation.

-Boz doesn’t seem to like the drama, but she is good at explaining to Dorit how the drama is impacting things.

-Erika is getting her house decorated by a top celebrity designer….good for her, I guess?

-I am so glad that GLAAD is honoring Erika at the Viper Room.

-Garcelle made out with Johnny Depp? That is a random pairing.

-Does it really matter if PK and Kyle talk? I am sure Dorit and Mau talk.

-Okay, this is a special event for Erika. Sutton, I love you, but this is not the time or place to bring up your beef with Boz.

-At least Boz is trying to handle the situation firmly, but with grace.

-Now Kyle and Dorit are fighting over Kyle talking to PK. Again, if they are friends, what is the big deal, especially if it is really just memes and jokes.

-I agree with Garcelle, do not drag the kids into the fights.

-Why is Sutton involved in this now?

-How many times are we going to see the clip of Sutton telling Dorit she is angry with herself?

-I’m done too, Kyle….mostly because this fight has lasted all season and I am sick and tired of the same BS over and over again.

-So…Dorit can scream at Kyle, but it’s bad if the roles are reversed?

-More next week, stay tuned.

