Matlock Recap for Collateral

The return of Matlock on CBS opens with Matty, Alfie and Joey making breakfast, acting like they are in a diner. They serve the food to Edwin, who offers pointers and enjoys his meal. As Matty leaves for work, she reminds Joey of his birthday dinner. He says his family is in town and asks if they can join….and that he is the only degenerate in the family. He also says his brother-in-law is a detective.

Olympia texts Matty that Senior is awake and she leaves for work.

Julian is with Senior in the hospital and tells him he loves him.

Olympia and Matty enjoy coffee together and discuss the dinner when Julian comes over and takes Olympia aside, saying they should let this all go with Senior since he is old and sick. Olympia objects, so Julian tries to blackmail her with the whole Matty situation, so she in return plans on using his mistakes against him.

Oh, and Sarah texts Matty wanting her job back. Olympia refuses.

Speaking of Sarah, she shows up at the office and meets Gwen, head of personnel. Gwen talks about Sarah’s social media activity and makes tons of jokes about work and eliminating Billy’s position….since he is taking time off.

Matty meets with a client Jack Alverez without Olympia since she is busy with Julian. She distracts him by asking him about his kids. As they talk, Olympia texts her about Julian. She goes to her office, where Julian is waiting with texts incriminating Matty.

Julian interrogates Matty and Olympia….but that is a fantasy. In reality, Olympia is panicking and the ladies come up with a plan to take Julian down. Olympia wants to come clean, but Matty isn’t sure. They realize they can buy some time since Senior only just woke up.

Jack brings his kids to meet everyone, only to be arrested by ICE. His wife Rachel says he found out his parents were undocumented when he applied to college and they tried to find ways to make him a citizen, but when they could not, tried to keep his nose clean.

Gwen continues to find ways to annoy Sarah, who still wants her job back….even with the generous severance package on the line. Olympia finally relents and has Sarah to help, even it it is just taking Rachel’s kids home from school.

Matty is in the Queens apartment for her own safety. She works with Olympia on helping Jack, while also trying to keep Joey’s birthday dinner on schedule with Edwin and Alfie.

Jack’s case is presented in court and it is learned that a sealed record proves he was charged with third degree burglary. The ladies won’t give up without a fight and have 24 hours to do so.

As they begin their work, Gwen continues to annoy Sarah.

Matty and Sarah question the man who Jack allegedly robbed. He remembers hanky panky, kids sitting around in the chancellor’s office (in his home where a sit-in was happening) but no robbery. However, it could be a crime of turpitude.

Julian shows up back at his office and fights with Olympia. She gives him video of her getting the documents from the safe as collateral.

Edwin and Matty work on their cover story for the detective.

Julian shows up at Matty’s to say he doesn’t trust her. He questions her as to why he should trust her, and she admits she backdated texts between her and Belvin via a hacker. He wants to talk to hacker, but she says he was a friend of Alfie’s. She gets Alfie on the phone, who is questioned by the detective as to why he is talking about hackers.

Julian continues to question Matty, who turns the tables on him about his own misdeeds. When he leaves, she texts Olympia about the situation.

Julian goes to the hospital to talk to Senior about the situation. however, Olympia shows up to distract him about another case and with the kids. Julian is not a happy bunny and takes Olympia aside to argue about Matty.

Meanwhile, Alfie fills Matty in on the dinner and cover story he made up for his uncle. He also says his aunt wants him to visit the cabin, so he sends pictures.

Olympia shows up at her place for dinner. Matty admits she is sad about suddenly sharing Alfie, while Olympia fills her in on the Julian and Senior situation. She says that they need to come up with a story to get Julian to trust Matty.

They hear some hanky panky through the walls, reminding Matty to fill Olympia in on the meeting with Norm, the dude who gave them information on what happened the night Jack allegedly committed the crime. They realize this could save them due to everything being at the chancellor’s office….which he never lived in, so there was no real crime committed. The judge will have an answer tomorrow.

Olympia says that Jack can stay in the country, but will have to give up his job or in any in his field and must pay restitution….if the judge doesn’t rule in their favor. If not, he could be deported. Jack takes the deal.

Sarah continues to beg for her job back. Matty thinks that Olympia should give her a chance. Olympia argues about this due to Matty’s actions, so Matty offers a fake plan that will make it look like she committed a crime of turpitude. Olympia thinks this is a bad idea.

Sarah confesses everything to Julian and he decides to give her a second chance.

Olympia gives Julian the fake paperwork from Matty and goes to investigate by swiping Olympia’s car keys and looking at her GPS….discovering the Westchester address. He follows it and arrives at the Kingston home, finding Edwin and Matty.

Olympia visits Senior and tells him that she wrangled the votes to unseat him.

Julian sees the crime wall and she confesses everything.