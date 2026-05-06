TV News

Syfy Sneak Peek Week of 2/11

Sammi Turano

Originally posted on February 10, 2019 @ 11:20 am

Here is a look at some of the shows that will be airing on Syfy this week.

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 13

THE MAGICIANS “MARRY …. KILL” – 9/8c

Josh gives Margo a muffin. Julia drinks Schnapps.

 

DEADLY CLASS “SAUDADE” – 10/9c

On a mission to Vegas to kill Billy’s dad, Marcus accidentally takes way too much acid.

 

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 14

VICTOR FRANKENSTEIN –Thursday, February 14 at 11p/10p c

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