Syfy Sneak Peek Week of 2/11
Originally posted on February 10, 2019 @ 11:20 am
Here is a look at some of the shows that will be airing on Syfy this week.
WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 13
THE MAGICIANS “MARRY …. KILL” – 9/8c
Josh gives Margo a muffin. Julia drinks Schnapps.
DEADLY CLASS “SAUDADE” – 10/9c
On a mission to Vegas to kill Billy’s dad, Marcus accidentally takes way too much acid.
THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 14
VICTOR FRANKENSTEIN –Thursday, February 14 at 11p/10p c
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