NBC Announces Two Sitcom Renewals
- NBC has renewed each of its second-year comedies “St. Denis Medical” and “Happy’s Place” for the 2026-27 season.
- “Both ‘St. Denis Medical’ and ‘Happy’s Place’ have delivered comedic brilliance over their first two seasons, truly connecting with our audience with hilarious characters, and remain hugely important and successful programs to our primetime and Peacock lineup,” said Lisa Katz, President, Scripted Content, Lisa Katz, President, Scripted Content, NBC & Peacock. “A huge thank you to the producers, casts and crews of both shows who have brought these wonderful stories to life and will now continue to tell their laugh-out-loud stories.”
- For the 2025-26 season, “St. Denis Medical” is the only primetime comedy across all the broadcast networks to see season-over-season linear growth in the 18-49 demo.*
- Season-to-date, “St. Denis Medical” is up +3% (L3) in the demo season over season.
- Coming off hot after the winter break, the Jan. 5 episode of “St. Denis Medical” was a huge performer in both the demo and total viewers. It was the highest-rated episode in the demo since the series premiere in November 2024. In total viewers, the episode ranked as the most watched of the current season.
- “St. Denis Medical” airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC and next day on Peacock.
- The Jan. 23 telecast of “Happy’s Place” ranked as the best episode this season-to-date with both the demo and total viewers.
- “Happy’s Place” 1Q26 average is up +15% (demo) and +22% (total viewers) vs. the 4Q25 average.
- “Happy’s Place” airs Fridays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC and airs next day on Peacock.
ABOUT “ST. DENIS MEDICAL”
- “St. Denis Medical” is a mockumentary about an underfunded, understaffed Oregon hospital where the dedicated doctors and nurses try their best to treat patients while maintaining their own sanity. In season two, after receiving a large private donation, hospital administrator Joyce bites off more than she can chew while her employees navigate staff shortages, office conflicts and their own personal lives.
- Wendi McLendon-Covey, David Alan Grier, Allison Tolman, Josh Lawson, Kahyun Kim, Mekki Leeper and Kaliko Kauahi star.
- Eric Ledgin serves as showrunner and executive producer. Justin Spitzer, Simon Heuer, Ruben Fleischer, Bridget Kyle and Vicky Luu also executive produce.
- “St. Denis Medical” is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, More Bees, Inc. and Spitzer Holding Company.
* Note this excludes Fox comedies, which benefit from NFL lead-ins on some Sunday nights.
ABOUT “HAPPY’S PLACE”
- Bobbie (Reba McEntire) inherits her father’s tavern (Happy’s Place) and is surprised to discover that she has a new business partner, Isabella (Belissa Escobedo), a twentysomething half-sister that she never knew she had.
- In Season 2, Happy’s Place reopens its doors, and a long-buried secret comes to light that will test loyalties and shake things up inside the tavern. Through it all, Bobbie must remind everyone that family isn’t what you’re born into, but it’s the people that stand beside you, even in the workplace.
- The series stars Reba McEntire, Belissa Escobedo, Melissa Peterman, Pablo Castelblanco, Tokala Black Elk and Rex Linn.
- Writer Kevin Abbott executive produces with Reba McEntire, Michael Hanel, Mindy Schultheis, Matt Berry and Pamela Fryman.
- “Happy’s Place” is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group. The series is created by Kevin Abbott and Julie Abbott.
