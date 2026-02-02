Grammy Awards 2026 Gift Lounge Goodies

Want to know what celebrities brought home at the Grammys last night? Check out this amazing list of goodies that were found in the gift lounge. Thanks to Lash Fary for making this possible!

EXCLUSIVE PRESENTER/PERFORMER GIFT SELECTION

************ IN THE GRAMMY® GIFT LOUNGE ************

MGA Entertainment

From fashion-forward dolls and surprise unboxing thrills to story-driven playsets and hands-on mini and slime creations, MGA Entertainment’s hottest brands—Bratz, L.O.L.

Surprise!, Miniverse, Slime Life and Little Tikes’ Story Dream Machine—deliverunforgettable experiences for fans of all ages. By inspiring creativity, sparking self-expression and fueling imagination, MGA turns bold ideas into endless fun.

https://shop.mgae.com

AMOS SWEETS

AMOS SWEETS brings music and candy together with the TastySounds musical lollipop —a lollipop that plays music through your mouth using bone conduction technology. When you put the lollipop in your mouth, you can literally hear the song.

https://www.amossweets.com/

MEBO x GLYMATE

Glymate™ is dedicated to providing high-quality nutritional supplements that empower you to live a healthy and vibrant life. Sugar Balance (Glymate’s SUPER STAR product) is a potent cell regenerative dietary supplement that benefits all stages of body development.

The patented technology helps keep blood sugar steady and energy flowing naturally throughout the day. Glymate is also gifting LIXI Daily Gut Restoration which improves gastrointestinal function, optimizes nutrient absorption, boosts immune functions, restores regularity and promotes healthy digestion. Your health is our priority.

www.glymateusa.com

Divina Dermatology

Dr. Jacquiline Hakim, a double board-certified dermatologist and cosmetic specialist in Beverly Hills, is offering complimentary in-office services including the chance to experience XERF, a next generation noninvasive skin tightening treatment that uses advanced radiofrequency technology to stimulate collagen and improve firmness. A XERF session delivers visible tightening with no downtime and no pain, and unlike many skin tightening devices, is designed to minimize fat loss while enhancing natural contours.

Dr. Simi x Farmacias Similares

Since 1997, Dr. Simi has made healthcare affordable in Mexico. Now in the USA, we offer quality supplements and medicine at great prices, supporting communities with every purchase. Dr. Simi, always thinking about well-being, brings the world’s top musicians a health and wellness kit of multivitamins and gummies along with a wonderful surprise.

https://www.drsimi.com/

Frontera Wines

The #1 Chilean wine brand in the United States, offering wine and music for every occasion. Because life doesn’t wait!

https://www.instagram.com/fronterawines/?hl=en

Greens First

Greens First is the #1 best-tasting, doctor-recommended greens powder available today. It is a nutritional powerhouse, filled with 49 Superfoods, digestive enzymes, pre and probiotics, folate and fiber in a single daily scoop to improve energy, digestion, immunity and longevity. Gift Lounge guests will be the first to taste the brand new Greens First flavor,

Strawberry Kiwi, which will be available to the public on Valentine’s Day, February 14th

.

Flavors include Mint, Berry, Chocolate, Peach Mango, Citrus and Strawberry Kiwi.

www.greensfirst.com

GROHE

The luxurious GROHE Euphoria 140 Shower Head is powered by innovative Aqua Booster technology that delivers a powerfully restorative experience with less water than traditional shower heads.

https://www.grohe.us/

Grossé

Founded in Germany in 1907, Grossé is renowned for museum-quality costume jewelry loved by icons such as Marlene Dietrich. Its signature six-layer plating with precious metals

gives each piece an exceptional brilliance worthy of the world’s great museums.

www.grosse-onlineshop.com

Krovblit Fine Art

Krovblit Fine Art is gifting a custom-boxed art experience, featuring a framed resin collage print by California-based artist David Krovblit. This custom branded box delivers a bold, high-gloss piece of contemporary art alongside a branded tee, collector’s sticker pack and Golden Ticket redeemable for an original full-sized work of art.

www.krovblit.com

Minky Couture

The original HUGS blanket by Minky Couture is designed to feel like a warm hug. Made with soft, stretchy fabric, it offers ultimate comfort and luxury. Female-owned and operated,

Minky Couture donated $5.5 million in retail value to individuals, hospitals, organizations and communities in need in 2025 alone.

www.minkycouture.com

PETA x Just Meat

PETA and Just Meat will be cooking up juicy, satisfying, plant-based chicken to show music’s biggest stars that tender Just Meat is your new favorite chicken and that being kind

to animals doesn’t sacrifice taste or texture. Gift Lounge guests will also take home PETA’s “Eat No Chicken” t-shirt, a “Grillin’ Without Killin’ Go Vegan” apron and a one-month supply of Just Chicken vouchers.

www.peta.org

www.ju.st/eat/meat

Urban Decay Cosmetics

Urban Decay is passionate about giving a stage to uncensored femininity – defying boring clichés and standing with those who embrace self-expression. We believe your style should speak volumes, beyond just makeup. Gift Lounge guests will be able to choose from an array of Urban Decay best sellers to create their own bountiful customized cosmetics sampler.

www.urbandecay.com

100 Billion Meals Challenge – The Next Verse Project

Last month, Jimmy Jam, Terry Lewis and Dr. Dre produced the first version of a song inspired by “We Are the World’ and “Live Aid” to shine a light on hunger and raise money to fund the 100 Billion Meals Challenge, an organization co-founded by Tony Robbins. This initiative is called “The Next Verse” and is an invitation to artists and creatives to lend their voices and platforms to the fight against hunger. Gift Lounge guests will receive a specialshirt designed by artist and designer Ron Bass to commemorate the launch of “The Next

Verse” along with a limited edition hat.

www.100billionmeals.org

TOM’S WATCH BAR – LOS ANGELES

Watch one game here, and you’ll get it! Founded in 2014, Tom’s Watch Bar defines the ultimate sports watching entertainment experience. Promising “All the Sports, all the

Time”, Tom’s Watch Bar’s highly curated sports programming covers all sports from collegiate to professional to international, big events and prize fights, even emerging obscure and outrageous sports. Our central oversized stadium screen paired with hundreds of screens provides a 360° viewing experience, making every seat the best seat in

the house.

https://tomswatchbar.com/location/los-angeles/

************ FEATURED FLORALS ************

Blooms by Maison d’Emilie

Our signature floral arrangements are luxurious, statement-making designs crafted to

bring a touch of elegance and artistry to the Grammy® Gift Lounge.

https://bloomsbymaisondemilie.com/

\************ IN THE GRAMMY® GIFT BAG ************

AMISTAD ̶ an imprint of HarperCollins

Hip-hop legend DaBrat DuPart and her equally successful wife Judy DuPart, share their journey to the altar and parenthood in this candid relationship guide and marriage memoir.

The Way Love Goes is laugh-out-loud funny and filled with warmth and love—just like its authors. Told in Da Brat’s signature Chicago tone and Judy’s distinctive New Orleans patois, they each take turns detailing common relationship challenges, from sharing successful and meaningful communication to creating balance to coping with jealousy— and how they conquered them.

https://www.harpercollins.com/products/the-way-love-goes-da-brat-judy

AllTrack Performing Rights

A complimentary music royalty optimization review and discussion with songwriters, artists and their management teams on how to maximize their performance, mechanical

and neighboring rights royalties. AllTrack’s modernized platform identifies, tracks and maximizes unclaimed and/or under-monetized rights, often increasing royalty distributions by 20% or more – and in some cases substantially beyond.

https://www.alltrack.com/

Amy Lane

This nostalgic gem is Bing Himself, a unique micro-biography written by Lauren R. Harris and illustrated by Joe Everson. The book invites young readers to explore Bing Crosby’s legendary career through fascinating facts, authentic quotes from the crooner himself and

a stunning gallery of paintings and historic photographs. Inclusion in this year’s Gift Bag is a thoughtful tribute to Grammy® history, honoring the pioneering superstar who received the very first Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award. This captivating book brings Bing’s timeless voice, charm and legacy to the next generation.

www.amylanepublishing.com

Beekeeper’s Naturals

Beekeeper’s Naturals is reinventing the medicine cabinet with clean, science-backed remedies powered by the hive. Founded by Carly Kremer, the brand delivers clinically proven products using propolis, bee pollen, royal jelly and honey. Committed to

sustainability and pesticide-free beekeeping, Beekeeper’s Naturals bridges the gap between science and nature—helping people take control of their health without compromise.

https://www.beekeepersnaturals.com/

Beverly Hills Dental Arts

Complimentary Smile Makeover Consultation, Cleaning, Exam, X-Rays and In-Office Teeth Whitening. Beverly Hills Dental Arts is led by Dr. Anjali Rajpal, a nationally-recognized cosmetic dentist specializing in smile makeovers and personalized porcelain restoration.

CB Grey

CB Grey is an Atlanta-based luxury silk accessories brand known for bold, story-driven designs inspired by real women. We’re gifting an exclusive custom-designed 45 cm silk

scarf featuring vibrant typography and an empowering message, made to be worn boldly and styled by all.

https://shopcbgrey.com

CHC ̶ Luxury Natural Candles

CHC’s exclusive gift boxes are a special extension of the CHC line of natural, eco-friendly beeswax candles. Cassandra curates each gift, which includes an array of captivating and vibrant colors. You may hold on to these for years to come or light them as soon as you’d like to!

www.heartmadecandles.com

DESUAR Spa

Recipients will enjoy $400 toward a self-care experience at any of the five different DESUAR Spa locations, with services like lymphatic drainage massage, top-of-the-line facials and the new non-surgical facelift using the only CACI Synergy Flex device available in the U.S.

www.desuar.com

Dr. Anna Frants of Specialty Aesthetic Surgery

A Cosmetic Consultation with Dr. Anna Frants (Double Board-Certified Facial Plastic Surgeon) and a CO2 Laser Resurfacing Treatment of the Face performed by Dr. Anna Frants.

Flaus

Flaus is a DTC oral beauty brand, revolutionizing oral care with the world’s first electric flosser. The revolutionary, sustainable design of Flaus makes flossing your teeth quick, easy and comfortable. The device uses strong, shred-resistant dental floss and has three speeds – with up to 18,000 sonic vibrations per minute to gently massage gums and remove plaque and debris from tight spaces. Flaus is committed to solving the pain points of flossing for the 70% of Americans who don’t floss daily. Flaus sold-out 5x’s in the first 12 months of launching and now comes in three colors: black, white and pink.

www.goflaus.com

Good Girl Chocolate

Good Girl Chocolate is made from scratch, from the cocoa bean. We obsess over clean ingredients, and it’s ridiculously good. Dairy free, gluten free and soy free. It’s all pleasure, no guilt.

www.goodgirlchocolate.comHasbro Games

MONOPOLY Deal:

KPop Demon Hunters card game combines the fast action of the

MONOPOLY Deal game with characters and themes from the hit Netflix film. For Ages 8 & up, this exciting family card game for kids and adults is available at most major retailers including Amazon, Target and Walmart.

https://shop.hasbro.com/

Karma Nuts

Karma Nuts Olive Oil & Sea Salt Topped Cashews. Enjoy two pounds of our award-winning, delicious, air-roasted cashews with an amazing taste and crunch. We take the finest cashews and air-roast them to a perfect golden crunch (never fried!). Then we simply kiss them with a smooth, cold-pressed olive oil and a sprinkle of salt.

www.karmanuts.com

K’lani

K’lani Hair Tie Bracelets are elevated, stylish hair ties that are designed to be worn as a bracelet. Saving the world from boring hair ties worn on the wrist!

www.wearklani.com

MARLEYLILLY

At Marleylilly, we offer top-quality monogrammed clothing, accessories, gifts and much more. Our Personalized Extra Large Bag is a must-have for your out-and-about beach day excursions, your poolside visits as well as vacations. Need room for everything? This large monogram bag will hold it all — including a Grammy®!

https://marleylilly.com/

Mānuka Health

Mānuka honey’s miraculous benefits begin here, Mānuka Honey Daily MGO 400+ is a rich, velvety monofloral Mānuka honey from New Zealand crafted as a daily ritual to support inner and outer wellness with every spoonful. The delicious daily key to inner and outer radiance, and the honeybee’s most wondrous everyday fuel for life.

https://us.manukahealth.com/

Music Connection

Founded in 1977 on the principle of bridging the gap between “the street and the elite,” Music Connection has grown from a popular print publication into a spectrum of products and services that address the wants and needs of musicians, the music tech community

and industry support services.

www.musicconnection.com

New Chapter

New Chapter Magnesium + Ashwagandha is a 2-in-1 multitasking blend for men and

women benefitting muscle, bone, heart & nerve health – providing 2.5x better absorption

than the leading form.

http://www.newchapter.com/

NOOD New York

NOOD New York creates innovative, sustainable solutionwear that keeps everything lifted,

smooth and confidently invisible under any outfit. This gift set includes The Weekender

pre-cut Shape Tape in assorted skin-tone shades for customizable, sweat-resistant lift and

hold, paired with our premium No-Show adhesive nipple covers that stay invisible and

comfortable under tees, gowns and athleisure.

https://lovenood.com

Oner Active

We’re an activewear brand created by women, for women. Women who strength train,

women who love to move. Women who take up space – physically, mentally,

unapologetically. Because we believe every woman deserves to feel strong in her mind,

body and spirit – and look amazing in the process!

https://us.oneractive.com/

PackIt

Sleek, smart and effortlessly cool. The Dual Compartment Snack Box pairs one

compartment powered by our EcoFreeze™ Technology—designed to keep skincare,

snacks, jade rollers or any essential perfectly chilled for hours—with a second insulated

compartment for items that prefer room temperature. Thoughtfully engineered,

impeccably styled for life on the go.

www.packit.com

Sattaché

The Sattaché Classic Bag is a functional, hygienic, vegan and versatile luxury shoe bag

revolutionizing the way we change our shoes throughout daily transitions. Beyond being a

shoe storage solution, it provides convenient space for everyday essentials, enhancing our

approach to busy lifestyles.

www.sattache.com

SkinnyDipped

Whole, crunchy Lemon Bliss Almonds are roasted to perfection then SkinnyDipped in a

creamy sweetness and spritzed with real lemon.

www.skinnydipped.com

Stanley 1913

The Quencher® ProTour: Stanley 1913’s iconic Quencher®, now fully leakproof and

designed for life on the move. The limited-edition Black Honey colorway features premium

gold accents and a flush of amber-toned glitter that swirls across dark gloss varnish, so

that you can hydrate in style.

www.stanley1913.com

TruFru

TruFru Freeze Dried starts with real fruit picked ripe and freeze-dried to lock in fresh flavor

and create that signature crunch. Each piece is layered in smooth white and dark

chocolate for a perfectly balanced bite: indulgent chocolate on the outside with real fruit

at the core.

Universal Audio

Start recording hits right out of the box with this new Home Recording Package from

Universal Audio, including their Volt 276 USB Audio Interface and a collection of their

award-winning UAD Spark plug-ins. UA has a 60 year history of building gear for some of

the best music studios, and this Recording Package lets you sound just like the records

you love.

www.uaudio.com/

Unplugs

Meet Unplugs, hearing protection that can switch between protection and connection with

the simple click of a button. Perfected by world class audiologists – no electronics, no

batteries, no removing anything from your ears, just total sound control at your fingertips.

www.unplugshearing.com

Unreal Snacks

Unreal’s Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Cups are a creamy peanut buttery cult favorite

made with rich dark chocolate, peanut butter made from organic peanuts and an addictive

personality. Vegan, fair trade, non-GMO, gluten-free, no artificial anything and 36% less

sugar than the other guys.

https://unrealsnacks.com/

Urban Decay Cosmetics

Set your makeup look for up to 24 hours with Urban Decay’s All Nighter Waterproof

Makeup Setting Spray. Lock in your makeup with a natural skin-like finish and look perfect

all day, without caking or cracking.

www.urbandecay.com

Victoria White

Los Angeles artist Victoria White unveils an 80-piece iridescent puzzle featuring her striking

portrait of Cher alongside the icon’s legendary quote, “Mom, I am a rich man.” Housed in a

stunning iridescent display box, this collectible transforms into captivating coffee table art

when not in use. The perfect gift for Cher devotees, music enthusiasts and anyone seeking

statement décor that celebrates pop culture royalty.

www.victoriawhitecreates.com

Vital Proteins

For wellness made easy. Vital Proteins Collagen Peptides are easily digested and dissolve

in hot and cold liquids. Add a serving of Collagen Peptides to your favorite beverages and

recipes to support healthy hair, skin, nails, bones and joints.

https://www.vitalproteins.com/