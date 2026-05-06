Gina La Piana is beautiful, talented and perhaps one of the sweetest, most personable actresses in Hollywood today. She has appeared in several hit TV shows and movies, including The Mentalist, Bones and Criminal Minds. She wowed us with each performance and always left us wanting more.

Now Gina is starring in a brand new series called American Soul, which airs Tuesdays on BET. In the show, she plays Sandra Jacobs, a tough lawyer who has a very prominent role in the series. (You will need to tune in to see what that means!) The show tells the story of Don Cornelius, the man behind the hit series Soul Train. The show gets into the life and times of Don, as well as the rise and fall of the show and his career.

The show takes place in the 1970s, when women in the business weren’t being taken seriously. She loves this role because she can portray her character as a strong female in a time where this wasn’t very common. She also enjoys the plots and storylines, as well as the cast and crew she gets to work with on a regular basis.

She is also working on creating a new movie, which she hopes to have released within the next year. The movie is called Welcome To Wolfson Castle and takes place (and is filmed in!) the South of France. While Gina did not give too much away, she did say that there are some horror-like twists and turns that involve a group of close friends. She is very proud of the project so far and looks forward to filming this month.

However, the most impressive thing about Gina has nothing to do with her amazing, blossoming career. The best part about her is her personality and love for those around her, especially her dog Atlas. He was a gift from her late friend Rob Stewart and one of the biggest joys in her life. Hearing her talk about him was incredible and made my heart melt. Her huge heart is what makes her special and her engaging personality is what makes her memorable and successful like no other.