Food Network Goes Survivor Style

Chopped Castaways, the most extreme evolution of Food Network’s juggernaut Chopped, premieres Tuesday, May 12 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Food Network and will be available to stream the following day on HBO Max®. Hosted by Ted Allen, the eight-episode series strands 12 elite chefs on a remote island, where survival skills are just as critical as culinary talent. Battling the elements across two grueling cooking rounds each week, competitors must build a working kitchen from basic supplies, earn their signature Chopped ingredient baskets through intense physical challenges, and cook entirely over open fire. Culinary heavyweights Gabe Bertaccini, Maneet Chauhan and Marcus Samuelssonserve as judges throughout the arced competition, offering guidance while deciding who advances—and who is chopped. The season begins as a team competition before dissolving into an individual battle, raising the stakes as the chefs fight to outlast their rivals and claim the $100,000 grand prize. Only the most resilient, strategic, and adaptive chef will survive island life and the pressure of the competition.

“Chopped is a series beloved by fans because it consistently delivers the high-stakes competition they crave,” said Betsy Ayala, President, Food Network. “With Chopped Castaways, we take that familiar formula of ingenuity and creativity and push it to the next level, challenging some of the most talented and resourceful chefs to battle the elements and approach the baskets in ways we’ve never seen before—all for an epic $100,000 prize.”

Each episode opens with survival-driven physical challenges—such as archery, spearfishing, diving in the ocean and digging in the sand—to secure ingredients for round one.

Get a sneak peek each week at some of the mystery basket ingredients, learn the judges’ ultimate tips and tricks for mastering the Choppedkitchen and meet the new competitors at FoodNetwork.com/Chopped. Head to Food Network’s social pages to hear daily chef confessionals, watch the judges hone their desert island survival skills and learn tips for using tropical ingredients. Fans can use #Chopped and #ChoppedCastaways to follow all the action.

Chopped Castaways is produced by Notional LLC for Food Network.