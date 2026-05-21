Georgie and Mandy’s First Marriage Finale Recap for 5/21/2026

The season finale of Georgie and Mandy’s First Marriage on CBS opens with Georgie and CeeCee going to visit Mary. She is sad he missed Bible Study, but is happy she gets time with CeeCee.

Fred comes in with dishes, causing friction with Georgie. He leaves and says he will see her in church on Sunday.

Georgie and Mary argue over it. She says he has been coming to church and he says Fred can find God at someone else’s mom’s house.

Mandy, Jim and Audrey eat dinner and worry about Connor and what he is up to. Georgie comes home and tells them about Fred and Mary. Audrey thinks Fred is the one suffering, Jim thinks Mary should have fun as a single, attractive lady and Mandy thinks Mary is incapable of drinking, dancing or having fun. Georgie tries to defend Mary, but realizes Mandy is right.

Georgie vents while doing push-ups. Mandy tries to get him to go to bed, so he agrees when he burns out with the push-ups. They talk about the Mary and Fred situation and think that Fred could change or maybe he is pretending to be nice. Mandy says that she pretended to be nice to become homecoming queen.

Audrey laughs about the Audrey and Fred situation, but Jim doesn’t want to hear it. She get mad about not being able to talk about things, so Jim says that they can talk about things she can do when he dies, leading to more arguing.

Georgie asks Ruben about his abuela dating, freaking him out. Fred arrives and they talk about the Mary situation, leading to them fighting.

Meanwhile, Mary and Mandy also argue about the situation as well, with Mary saying what she does is her own business.

Audrey checks to see if the phone is working because Connor hasn’t called. Jim says he is fine.

Georgie comes home and says they need to catch Fred in the act to prove he is slime. MeeMaw agrees to help as long as someone pays for her drinks.

Georgie and Mandy prep MeeMaw for taking on Fred. They get snarky with her, so she cons him out of his money and reminds him she’s not too old to kick his butt.

Mary drops off CeeCee’s bag at the house and gets into it with Audrey over Fred and her lack of fun. Mary says she is sorry Fred dumped her, but Audrey says she dumped him for Jim so she wins!

Mandy needs to pee, so she heads into the bar when she refuses to pee in a cup. Georgie follows because he also has to pee….and they see Fred talking to MeeMaw. They are getting along swimmingly and she thinks he will be good for Mary.

Mandy thinks MeeMaw and Fred should date…..but MeeMaw says she has a boyfriend who is old, so he should keep in touch.

Audrey drinks wine and tells Jim she wins because she has him. He says this Mary thing really is bothering her…..and says it will all be a mess since Fred will always be there if they get together. She then yells at a survey person who calls.

The next day, Mary is baking cookies. MeeMaw talks to her about Fred and says she needs to do what makes her happy and everyone else can just boink themselves if they are miserable over it.

At another Bible study, Fred talks to Mary about the Bible and MeeMaw when Mandy and Georgie show up to spy. Fred says Georgie is a good son and offers to leave. He says Mary saw something good in him and although he is interested in Mary, he is more interested in becoming a better person.

The argument escalates, with Fred and Mary making a date and Georgie telling her she can’t be with CeeCee if they date. He and Mandy get kicked out.

Audrey finally hears from Connor, who has been arrested….and we have to wait until September to find out why!