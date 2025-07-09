Hell’s Kitchen Recap for 12/7/2023
-Gymnast Jordan Chiles is there to share her American Dream, which motivates the remaining contestants. It is also a clue for their next challenge.
-The challenge has them crossing a balance beam over sauce to get ingredients and choose the pasta dish they want. If they fall, they lose the ingredient and must start over. The winning team gets a five minute head start to cook.
-Sammi falls and costs her team precious time and ingredients.
-Atoye also falls.
-The teams are neck and neck with the blue team eventually winning and getting the head start.
-Each team makes their four dishes, trying to make them as unique as possible. Sammi makes the wrong pasta and freaks out.
-Sammi is running short on time and Chef Ramsay continues to put pressure on her.
-Chef Evan Funke, pasta extraordinaire, is on hand to judge.
-The two chefs give the pros and cons of each dish and declare the red team the winners…..despite Sammi’s blunder with the pasta.
-The red team get do goat yoga, while the blue team prepares to make 200 lbs of pasta.
-The red team also get a ton of OXO shopping spree.
-While the red team has fun with goat yoga, Johnathan struggles with making pasta.
-Kel Mitchell is in the house!
-Donya begins to panic, but everyone tells her to calm down.
-The blue team messes up the lobster dish meant for Kel….and Chef Ramsay is not happy.
-Chef Ramsay pulls Atoye aside to remind her to believe in herself and that she is a good chef.
-The red team messes up the lamb, setting Chef Ramsay off once again.
-The blue team messes up their Beef Wellington, which makes Chef Ramsay even angrier.
-Both teams continue to mess up. This time, Chef Ramsay pulls Donya aside to remind her what she is made of and that it is okay to ask for help.
-After the dinner service, Chef Ramsay tells Dahmere and Leigh they are safe and need to choose the bottom two from their teams.
-Leigh and Dahmere talk to each of their team members before coming to their decisions.
-Atoye, Jason, Carmen, Donya and Carmen are in the bottom two for their respective teams.
-Atoye is eliminated.
-More next week, stay tuned.