Will Trent Recap for 1/6/2026

It is five months later, and Will is breaking windows? We then see him and his therapist play pickleball. As an aside, Margaret Cho is fantastic as the therapist.

Betty watching the game/therapy session is awesome.

I love how the therapist is helping him see he is worthy of having his new family.

Nico is at the family dinner! Will is bonding with the younger boy, perhaps his brother, over sharks.

Why is there a group of dudes eating caviar on chips? One of them also has a knife under the table.

Franklin and Faith are taking care of the very alive Ormewood after his tumor was removed.

Two of the dudes at the caviar party kill the third, who is a security guard.

Angie and Seth work on the nursery while she eats Chinese food.

The little boy is Calvin, Will’s nephew.

The guys who killed the security guard steal uniforms and escape.

Caleb takes over the case with the prison break, which upsets Faith and Will, who yell at Bill the acting deputy chief. Amanda, who is alive as well, says this was her idea, so everyone goes to bother Ormewood about it. Will is upset because one of the escapees is James Ulster, the man who killed his mother.

Will finds out he is not on a group chat. Despite wanting to yell about it, everyone works together to find James, who is at a restaurant with the other escapee. Everyone else in there is dead. Somehow, they are able to get in contact with him using someone else’s phone and work on tracking down his exact location.

Angie and Seth discuss baby names when he proposes with two rings, one for work and one for the rest of the time.

Will tries to piece everything together with the murders and prison escape while James’s voice plays in his head. He figures out that Reed wasn’t quite as involved as he thought and James was looking for something….but what? He freaks out as James’s voice taunts him.

Faith finds fake passports and money for Reed the accomplice and James, which was hidden in the restaurant and caused James to kill.

Ormewood finds an influencer who is engaged to…JAMES.

Angie enjoying Chinese food is such a mood, even though Ormewood makes her take it out of the room.

Franklin and Ormewood are thrilled about Angie Agnes Bernadette Polanski’s engagement. She has my confirmation name (Bernadette), but she tells them to keep quiet since Will doesn’t know yet. She also admits that she wonders what could have been with Will.

Janice-Theresa, influencer extraordinaire, gets into a Dynasty worthy fight with another woman who claims to be James’s fiancée. They watch before calling it in,

Reed is found in a nursing home visiting his grandma when he is tracked down by Will and Faith. Will talks him down and convinces him they are brothers since James claims they are both his sons.

Reed is shot down, freaking Will out. He is sent back to the office as Bill looks into it. Amanda and Faith have a woman to woman talk about the case, her recovery and getting Bill out of her position.

The fighting fiancées give their statements to the police and realize they have both been had.

Franklin gives Janice-Theresa a whole song and dance about his ex-boyfriend who was married to a woman with kids to help get her to talk….to the tune of I Will Survive. All the while, Ormewood is watching with Angie, who is eating her snacks.

Janice-Theresa admits James was also getting it on with her sister Jackie, who ended things with him a year ago.

Poor Jackie is now dead, and Angie and Will try to figure out what happened.

Will meets with Calvin and James….okay, how the FUCK did James get to Calvin? Will tells James some shark trivia and tells him to go to the nice family across the way and ask them to call Faith. She gets Calvin and says James took him from day camp and Uncle Will came to meet them.

There is a mad dash to find Will in Malibu. Everyone sees a fire and Will’s recorder….and realize there are two bodies burned.