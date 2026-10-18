RJ Decker Recap for 10/13/2026

This week’s episode of RJ Decker on ABC opens with some dude named Sam waking up to Dolly Parton’s music and answering a call that is for the wrong number. He then signs for a package, greets neighbors and all but does a whole song and dance down the street….only to lead to him yelling at a guy named Burt to get off a boat….which explodes.

Sam then talks to RJ about the world malfunctioning and simulation theory. He also compares life to The Matrix Meets Groundhog Day. It turns out he had a breakdown, got diagnosed with schizophrenia and lost his parents in an accident.

Why does he want to hire RJ? It is because he keeps reliving the same aforementioned events and wants to save Burt just one time. RJ is like WTF but then when the gazebo once again gets hit by a meteorite…causing RJ to take the case.

Reggie is at the bar driving Wish crazy by being a ‘non-paying regular.’ RJ says he will leave once the next ‘get rich quick’ scheme comes around.

The three of them discuss the case, with Reggie volunteering to help. RJ declines and installs a camera to try and prove–or disprove–Sam’s case.

Sam talks about how his sister Lila helps run the community they were left by their parents, but they aren’t close at all. They try to explain things to Lila when she agrees to meet with him, but she thinks this is just another case of him getting confused again….and is not happy when she thinks she is being accused of messing with him….until they all see another explosion.

Lila is like ‘well, that isn’t good, hope you don’t end up back in the hospital, bye!’ and runs off like Road Runner trying to escape Wile E Coyote.

RJ meets with Burt and denies his boat exploded. He is also concerned that Sam may be having another episode and then goes on to talk about his new gal pal Cecilia.

Wish and RJ try to bribe him with free drinks in exchange for his help, but he wants to have ‘unlimited breadsticks’ with Cecilia.

Reggie offers his help again and try to find plausible reasons for what Sam is seeing….and everything has a logical explanation. Which, of course there is….but there is 45 minutes left in the episode, which means the case is so not solved.

Reggie and RJ share snacks as Reggie talks about how he wants to be a PI in Tampa….or maybe Orlando. So, he wants to be Magnum PI, East Coast Edition?

RJ takes photos while Reggie confesses to using his fishing spray to catch one of the spark plug suspects. This leads to a chase and RJ getting tased.

It turns out he was tased by the owner of the house, who heard a break in while he was in the shower. Reggie explains everything and Sam apologizes for messing things up.

Mack, aka Taser Man, knows Sam since his mom is one of his residents. He also says he heard rumors about the community being sold, but Sma denies this, making RJ wonder if the people who want to buy it are involved.

Katherine and Mel heard about the tasing and since Katherine correctly guessed it was RJ, she has to do dishes for a week.

After a sweet moment between Reggie and Katherine, they figure out Lila may be trying to help mess with Sam in order for the sale to go through.

RJ is on the case to talk to Terry, the guy who wants to buy the community and tells him to stop messing with Sam or else. Terry is like ‘nope, not involved’ and gets a dude named Anthony to take RJ away. RJ tells him he has eyes on him and will catch the bad guys….since this is now Paw Patrol Meets Psych.

This time, the explosion kills Burt for real, shaking RJ up. Trudy checks on him and as they bond, Mel says that Burt was already dead due to being murdered earlier in the day.

Sam wakes up to a very different morning, including cops surrounding the community. Shaken up, he calls RJ, who tells him this isn’t his fault and someone is doing this on purpose. He promises they will get to the bottom of this.

Cecilia is questioned and says that Burt was told not to go back to his villa and was being paid to stay away. She says he was being given restaurant gift cards and told the person giving them to him that he was ‘done with him’ the day before he died.

Wish and RJ connect one of the restaurants to one connected to the people trying to buy the community.

Sam checks himself into the hospital. Lila is with him and tries to calm him down as he freaks out. RJ checks on her and she complains that taking care of Sam is expensive and she may have to sell the community. He promises to help her prove that the potential buyers are behind it….in one day. She tells him he has a deal….and if he doesn’t deliver, she is selling.

Reggie brings RJ breakfast. They bond some more and Reggie says the dream of being Magnum PI: East Coast Edition’s main man is over. RJ suggests Reggie move in with his son Tommy and his wife so he can help with the kids. Reggie worries about it, but RJ says being a grandpa may be what he needs.

RJ goes to talk to the buyers by posing as a water delivery guy…..since he is now Shawn Spencer. The receptionist remembers him talking to Terry and won’t let him in, but RJ scares her into getting him before the cops arrive. Of course, RJ goes to collect evidence like any good PI.

Mel and RJ look at the evidence and realize Mack the Taser Man is behind it all.

It turns out Mack was trying to sell his property multiple times but never got the money he wanted to pay his mortgage….and it is all proven since he has the oil Reggie used all over his hands. He is going to jail!

Sam is enjoying burgers with RJ and Lila. He is happy life is back to normal and ready to go home. Lila tells him they aren’t selling and he can go back home.

Reggie heads off and hugs RJ goodbye, but not before he tells him to take a chance with Trudy.

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About the Author Sammi Turano Administrator Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi. Visit Website View All Posts