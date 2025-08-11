Daytime Emmys 2024 Winners
The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS) announced the winners of the 51st Annual Daytime Emmy® Awards, held tonight at the Westin Bonaventure Hotel in historic downtown Los Angeles. The ceremony was broadcast live on CBS at 8:00 PM ET/PT and streamed on Paramount+.* This year marked the 18th time CBS has broadcast the Daytime Emmy® Awards, more than any other network.
“Entertainment Tonight’s” Kevin Frazier and Nischelle Turner hosted the ceremony, which featured a special performance by Jerry O’Connell and Amanda Kloots of “The Talk.” Lauralee Bell and Eric Braeden from “The Young and the Restless” presented Melody Thomas Scott of “The Young and the Restless” and her husband, Edward J. Scott, supervising producer of “The Bold and the Beautiful,” with the Lifetime Achievement Award.
Additional highlights of the evening included Dick Van Dyke becoming the oldest-ever winner of a Daytime Emmy for Guest Performance In A Daytime Drama Series for “Days of our Lives;” “Be My Guest with Ina Garten” received its first Emmy for Culinary Series. “The Kelly Clarkson Show” won the Daytime Talk Series category for the fourth consecutive time, while “Entertainment Tonight” took the Entertainment News Series trophy for the fifth consecutive time.
“Tonight, we celebrated the remarkable achievements of daytime television’s finest. Our broadcast was filled with unforgettable moments, including the recognition of Melody Thomas Scott and Edward J. Scott, shining examples of the enduring legacy and exceptional contributions within our industry,” exclaimed Adam Sharp, President & CEO of NATAS.
A star-studded lineup of presenters from the world of daytime included Kristos Andrews (“The Bay”), Lidia Bastianich (“25 Years with Lidia: A Culinary Jubilee”), Steve Burton (“General Hospital”), Derrick Campana (“Wizard of Paws”), Kelly Clarkson (“The Kelly Clarkson Show), Stefan Dennis (“Neighbours”), Zooey Deschanel (“What Am I Eating with Zooey Deschanel”) Scott Evans (“Access Hollywood”), Jackée Harry (“Days of Our Lives”), Amelia Heinle (“The Young and the Restless”), Star Jones (“Divorce Court”), Annie Jones (“Neighbours”), Christel Khalil (“The Young and the Restless”), Jacqueline MacInnes Wood (“The Bold and the Beautiful”), Eric Martsolf (“Days of Our Lives”), Kiara Liz (“The Bay”), Danielle Pinnock (“Ghosts”), Melvin Robert (“Extra”), Lawrence Saint-Victor (“The Bold and the Beautiful”), Jonathan Scott (“Backed by the Bros.”), Laura Wright (“General Hospital”) and Dr. Rae Wynn-Grant (“Wild Kingdom”). In addition, an In Memoriam segment paid tribute to the stars and contributors that were lost this year.
The Daytime Emmy Awards have recognized outstanding achievement in television programming and crafts since 1974, honoring work in a variety of categories, including daytime dramas, talk shows, instructional programming, hosting, and legal/courtroom programs. In 2021, the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS) and the Television Academy jointly announced plans to realign the Daytime and Primetime Emmy Awards to be organized by content genre, as opposed to program airtime. In addition, in recognition of the marked increase in content and entries for children’s programming, 2022 was the first annual Children’s & Family Emmy Awards, with relevant categories separating from the Daytime Emmys into their own competition and ceremony.
The 51st Annual Daytime Emmy® Awards is produced by NATAS and Associated Television International (ATI), which produced Daytime Emmy Award ceremonies on The CW in 2009 and on CBS in 2010, 2011, 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023. Adam Sharp and Lisa Armstrong are executive producers from NATAS, while David McKenzie is executive producer from ATI.
All awards are judged by a pool of more than 1,000 peer professionals from across the television industry, whose confidential ballots were then tabulated by the independent accounting firm of Lutz & Carr, LLP.
Tomorrow, Saturday, June 8th, the 51st Annual Daytime Emmy® Creative Arts & Lifestyle Awards will stream LIVE at 9 PM ET/6 PM PT on Saturday, June 8, at watch.TheEmmys.tv and via The Emmys® apps for iOS, tvOS, Android, FireTV, and Roku (full list at apps.TheEmmys.tv).
About NATAS
The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS) is a service organization dedicated to the advancement of the arts and sciences of television and the promotion of creative leadership for artistic, educational, and technical achievements within the television industry. It recognizes excellence in television with the coveted Emmy Awards for News & Documentary, Sports, Daytime, and Children’s & Family programming, as well as achievements in television Technology & Engineering. NATAS membership consists of more than 18,000 broadcast and media professionals represented in 19 regional chapters across the country. Beyond awards, NATAS has extensive educational programs including regional student television and its Student Award for Excellence and the National Student Production Awards for outstanding journalistic work by high school students, as well as scholarships, publications, and major activities for both industry professionals and the viewing public.
DAYTIME DRAMA SERIES
General Hospital
ABC
Executive Producer
Frank Valentini
Supervising Producers
Michelle Henry, Mary Kelly Weir
Senior Producer
Jennifer Whittaker-Brogdon
Coordinating Producers
Jeffrey Sierks, Cherie Wall
DAYTIME TALK SERIES
The Kelly Clarkson Show
Syndicated
Executive Producers
Kelly Clarkson, Alex Duda, Kareen Gunning
Co-Executive Producers
Kevin Burke, Jonna Walsh
Consulting Producer
Jordan Watland
Senior Supervising Producer
Nik Robinson
Supervising Producer
Gina Sprehe
Supervising Post Producer
Austin Mills
Supervising Brand Partnership Producer
Courtney Jackson
Coordinating Producers
Jason Halbert, Kevin Hurley, Earl Nicholson
Senior Producers
Caragh Donley, Karl Newton, Laura Palmer, Ashley Reynolds
Producers
Megan Barry, Eric Jackson, Caesar Rivera, Dan Sterchele
Post Producer
Jeanne-Marie Bremer
Senior Talent Producer
Bob Read
Talent Producers
Dave Hettrick, Chris McDonald
Senior Segment Producer
Jasmine Stephen
Segment Producers
Michelle Barnard, Brandon Harris, Jessica Wenck
Field Producer
Bryce McLeay
Line Producer
Arnold Ross
ENTERTAINMENT NEWS SERIES
Entertainment Tonight
Syndicated
Executive Producer
Erin Johnson
Co-Executive Producers
Leslie Kawaguchi, Whitney Nevill-Wallace
Senior Supervising Producers
Scott Barton, Mylin Watkins
Supervising Producers
Donna Barns, Spencer Bergen, Claudia Cagan, Tricia Durrant, Shannon
Duston, Jessica Fletcher, Carolyn Greenspan, Rande Iaboni, Joe Jerome,
Linda Kim, Emily Leftkowitz, Rachel Maresca, Steve Noble, Amy Purnell
Silberman, Andy Reyes, Brice Sander, Rachel Stern, Jama Suchomel,
Kelsey Tlush, Ben Wallace, Parker West
Senior Producers
Felidette Blasucci, Ron Glines
Coordinating Producers
Deidre Behar, Paola Casanova, Ash Crossan, Fadi Khabbaz, Jasmin Knox,
Ashley Seto
Producers
Kevin Gershan, Marina Knapp, Heidi Ortlip
Senior Field Producer
Michael De Lazzer
Senior News Producer
Brenda Rodriguez
Segment Producers
Andrew Bartlett, Alexandra Blair, Andre Bonilla, Andy Buccat, Melissa Buckley,
Patrick Chapman, Leon Coleman, Simone Corbett, Madison De Muri,
Lawrence Dechant, Karlo Gharabegian, Jaime Green, Larry Haro, Elizabeth
Mortham, Marcus Mulick, Darla Murray, Michael Novitz, Christopher Perez,
Robert Phillips, Michael Probert, Sarah Rickert, Dan Shanks, Sean Skinder, Carly
Sloane, Nikki Snook, Michael Trahan, Christopher Wiard
Associate Producers
Hiba Bary, Bridget Fallon, Shawn Matthews
Hosts
Kevin Frazier, Nischelle Turner
Correspondents
Matt Cohen, Cassie DiLaura, Denny Directo, Will Marfuggi, Rachel Smith
CULINARY SERIES
Be My Guest with Ina Garten
Food Network
Executive Producer
Rachel Purnell
Producer
Jenna Reynolds
Culinary Producer
Abigail Derethik
Line Producers
Jake Camp, Carl Green
LEAD PERFORMANCE IN A DAYTIME DRAMA SERIES: ACTRESS
Michelle Stafford as Phyllis Summers
The Young and the Restless
CBS
LEAD PERFORMANCE IN A DAYTIME DRAMA SERIES: ACTOR
Thorsten Kaye as Ridge Forrester
The Bold and the Beautiful
CBS
SUPPORTING PERFORMANCE IN A DAYTIME DRAMA SERIES: ACTRESS
Courtney Hope as Sally Spectra
The Young and the Restless
CBS
SUPPORTING PERFORMANCE IN A DAYTIME DRAMA SERIES: ACTOR
Robert Gossett as Marshall Ashford
General Hospital
ABC
GUEST PERFORMANCE IN A DAYTIME DRAMA SERIES
Dick Van Dyke as Mystery Man/Timothy Robicheaux
Days of our Lives
Peacock
DAYTIME TALK SERIES HOST
Mark Consuelos, Kelly Ripa
Live with Kelly and Mark
Syndicated
DAYTIME PERSONALITY – DAILY
Kevin Frazier, Nischelle Turner
Matt Cohen, Cassie DiLaura, Denny Directo,
Will Marfuggi, Rachel Smith
Entertainment Tonight
Syndicated
WRITING TEAM FOR A DAYTIME DRAMA SERIES
General Hospital
ABC
Head Writers
Dan O’Connor, Chris Van Etten
Writer
Elizabeth Korte
Breakdown Writers
Ashley D. Cook, Emily Culliton, Suzanne Flynn, Lucky Gold, Shannon Peace
Script Writers
Charlotte Gibson, Kate Hall, Stacey Pulwer, Dave Rupel, Lisa Seidman, Scott Sickles
DIRECTING TEAM FOR A DAYTIME DRAMA SERIES
General Hospital
ABC
Directors
Tina Keller, Robert Markham, Allison Reames Smith, Gary Tomlin, Frank Valentini,
Denise Van Cleave, Phideaux Xavier
Associate Directors
Teresa Cicala, Jillian Dedote, Peter Fillmore, Paul Glass, Marika Kushel,
Dave MacLeod, Christine Magarian Ucar
Stage Managers
Kyle Bell, Craig McManus
Production Associates
Nate Hapke, Kelli Kuschman