Dancing With The Stars Adds Jen Affleck and Whitney Leavitt to Cast

Dancing With The Stars Adds Jen Affleck and Whitney Leavitt to Cast

Secret Lives of Dancing Wives! TVGrapevine has just learned that Jen Affleck and Whitney Leavitt of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives have joined the cast of Dancing With the Stars.

 

The news was announced during the Hulu show’s season two reunion.

They will be joining Robert Irwin and Alix Earles, who were announced as contestants earlier this year.

