Big Brother 28 Recap for 7/19/2026

On the last episode of CBS’s Big Brother 38, Yash won BB Blockbuster. Ashley was backdoored and put on the block with Taylor. In a unanimous decision, Ashley was evicted from the Big Brother Household. Julie Chen Moonves told the remaining houseguests about the BB Time Capsule competition, where one houseguest will be chosen each week for six weeks and get a past show reward or punishment.

Confused? You won’t be at the end of this episode of Big Brother 28.

After the eviction, everyone celebrates the fact that they are still in the house by eating and having a dance party, all while talking about what’s next.

Lyric is surprised there wasn’t a split vote, while Mallory worries about being on the block again.

Melody wonders if there is more than meets the eye since Ashley claimed there were people on her side prior to her eviction. She wants to win HOH so she can save herself and her alliance.

Angela knows Rome is after her and also wants to win HOH. She also wonders where Haley stands in her alliance with The Red Corner.

June 30th, 1992, is the time travel date for the new HOH competition. It brings them to a country bar, so of course it has a cowboy theme.

When Dee says boot scoot, everyone partners up and the odd one out has to sit out the round. Devens is the first to sit out.

The next round has them pushing a disc across the room and the partner with the highest score moves on.

Haley, Drew, Melody, Kamu, Lyric, Jason and Angela all move on.

Boot Scoot! Everyone finds a new partner! This time the scores will be added together and the team with the highest score will be in the final round.

Haley and Devens are in the final round, with Devens winning HOH!

Melody wonders what will happen since she isn’t sure where Devens stands….but she is glad Haley didn’t win since she doesn’t like her.

Devens talks to Rome about who to put up….with Melody and Lyric’s names coming up. Rome wants Lyric protected at all costs since he trusts her the most and, you know, showmance. Devens thinks this is too complicated right now and has a headache trying to come up with a plan.

Everyone goes around the house discussing who may or may not go up….with The Red Corner trying to figure out a plan to stay safe. Angela plans to get Devens to backdoor Rome….and Devens is okay with this since he thrives in chaos.

Devens talks to The Crossovers and The Red Corner about this so he can take down ‘the Rome Empire.’

People start waking up in the middle of the night, making Rome suspicious. The reason why everyone is awake? So they can plan to take down Rome, of course! Barrett is sleeping, so Angela wakes him up to join the meeting.

The only ones not invited? Jason, Lyric and Rome….who are trying to listen to the tea being spilled upstairs while drinking tea in the kitchen. Oh, Melody is also apparently still sleeping.

Rome tries to talk to Devens in the HOH room, but Devens ignores the doorbell ringing….giving Rome suspicion that they are plotting against him.

The new alliance is The Tool Shed.

Is Mallory there? I can’t see where she is?

Rome calls them all out as they go downstairs, but they ignore him.

Angela was chosen for the BB Time Capsule! She enters the time capsule and as the room spins, the power or punishments will shuffle and spin until she hits the stop button. She will get either a past power or punishment.

Her punishment is…..hard boiled detective, which was a punishment from last season. She is dressed as an egg detective and must wear the costume for seven days.

Jason is crying over not getting chosen and wonders if people hate him.

Rome tries to talk to Devens, who feels threatened and angry with his attitude.

Nomination time! Melody, Lyric and Jason are all on the block. He doesn’t think they talked enough game about him, which Jason thinks is a lie. Devens thinks otherwise and somehow this leads to a fight….which will go into Wednesday night’s episode.

What will happen with this fight? Who will win POV? Will Rome get backdoored? Will the Lyric/Rome showmance continue? How will Angela survive as the egg detective?

These questions, and many others, will be answered Sunday night on Big Brother 28!