Big Brother 28 Recap for 7/16/2026

On the last episode of CBS’s Big Brother 28, Mallory won POV and took herself off the block. Ashley took her place on the block after being backdoored by Dee and made it clear she is not a happy bunny.

Yash and Taylor are not happy about still being on the block.

Lyric and Rome are still in Love Connection land.

A new alliance was formed called The Court Jesters.

Confused? You won’t be at the end of this episode of Big Brother 28.

Dee hopes Yash loses the BB Blockbuster contest and goes home. Her main plan is to make sure everyone votes to evict him and spreads the word around the house.

Taylor is trying to bond with others around the house, particularly the have-nots, while Melody and Lyric discuss how they plan on voting. They also realize alliances are forming and plan on making another one to ensure their safety. They debate on who should stay and point out the pros and cons of each nominee if they end up staying in their house.

Rome begins talking to people in the workout room, making Angela wonder if people are rallying against her, namely, him, La Trice, Jason, Lyric, Mallory and Melody.

However, Rome was forming a Mama’s Angels alliance with Jason and La Trice….and his main target is Ashley.

Angela decides to talk to Kamu about this, who goes to Dee and together they decide to target Rome next week. This also makes Dee reconsider targeting Ashley and instead going after Taylor or Yash so Rome loses people in the house.

Ashley then offers herself up to Dee, Drew and Angela as a member and they, in turn, make her think that she is still wanted in the house. However, this may come to bite her in the rear later, since she is telling people she is going to be safe.

BB Blockbuster time! Everyone watches a series of pictures and must determine which houseguest is featured the most. The first one to correctly lock in wins BB Blockbuster.

Yash wind and is off the block, meaning either Taylor or Ashley will be evicted in mere minutes.

Eviction time! In a unanimous vote, Ashley is the first person voted out of the Big Brother Household. She talks to Julie about her time in the house and wishes she knows what happened. As an aside, she reminds me of Lisa Barlow from RHOSLC.

Julie tells them about the BB Time Capsule and how they can win a past power or punishment depending on how they do in the game….and America will vote for who plays. The first person who will play will be told in 24 hours.

Who will play in the BB Time Capsule game? Who will win HOH? Will the Love Connection between Lyric and Rome continue? Will the alliances fall apart? Will Angela realize that the house wasn’t plotting against her?

These questions, and many others, will be answered Sunday night on Big Brother 28!