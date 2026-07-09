Big Brother 28 Recap for 7/9/2026

The 28th season of Big Brother on CBS is here. Twists, turns and fun are around the corner and as Julie Chen Moonves says, Expect the unexpected!

Let’s meet our houseguests!

Lyric, Ashley and La Trice are the first introduced. Sadly, my TV cut out and I missed their intros, but from what I saw on Google, Ashley plans on leaning into her ‘airhead persona’ and La Trice is ready to ‘remove her press-on nails if needed.’

Melody: she is a corporate game show host who had ‘a nineties movie kind of makeover’ as a teen. She was raised by a single mom and has been watching the show since she was in the womb.

Haley: She is a competitive softball player and volunteers on a farm. She has been waiting her whole life to be on the show.

Taylor: She is an elementary school counselor who plans on playing people against each other. She loves Ian from the show, Barack Obama and Michael B Jordan, calling them her kind of men.

Mallory: She is a rocket scientist and worked with NASA….so needless to say, she LOVES space. However, she loves a themed party and says she is stronger than she looks.

Kamu: He is 32, an MMA fighter and close to his family. He is also into art and wants the title of winner more than money.

Drew: He works in the dental field, graduated with honors and is a superfan. The show actually helped his mom learn English when she moved to America from Mexico.

Jason: He is from RuPaul’s Drag Race (Salina La’Titties) and another BB superfan.

Rome: He is 28, lives in Florisa and played pro pickleball before becoming a coach. He sees himself as kind of a ladies man who is also a Southern gentleman.

Barrett: He is from Texas and a Jumbotron engineer….who has his own plan to get to the finale.

Chuk: He is a Nigerian cowboy who grew up with all women. His plan is to buy a pickup truck if he wins.

Yash: He is from New Jersey, lives at home and the son of an Indian immigrant man. One thing he wants this summer? A showmance!

Julie reminds them that anything can happen before telling Rome, Taylor, Ashley, Jason and Kamu to enter the house. As they check it out and get to know each other, they take everything in and wonder what the summer will entail.

Ashley also is into the mustache men.

There are clues for the past, present and future around the house.

La Trice, Mallory, Yash, Barrett and Lyric are the next to enter. There is a repeat of introductions, hugs and getting to know you moments as they also try to figure out who’s who and what’s what.

The rest of the crew: Melody, Chuk, Drew and Haley enter the house and get to meet everyone, get to know the others and take in what’s in the house,

Melody isn’t a fan of some of the frat boy energy.

Julie summons them all to the living room. She explains how it all works with HOH, nominations and eventual evictions…..but none of them are playing the HOH this week…..because other people are moving in to join them and they will be competing.

Meow Meow President CEO and BB alum Enzo shows the archives from the show and talks about time travel……saying that the kitchen table is the time machine.

Julie says there will be time altering twists and turns. She also tells them that they can earn safety by competing in the past…..and bringing back three reality TV show icons.

Enzo continues to explain how things will work with BB-tonium and only twelve will activate the time machine. The twelve who find them will be the ones competing for safety and the others are out of luck. The numbers have to add up to the ones on Enzo’s jacket.

Julie tells the ladies that this will be an unforgettable summer with lots of unexpected moments. She jokes that it is an all women season……but the men on their way.

Barrett and Ashley are the only ones not competing.

Everyone else is put into groups of four to compete and bring in other houseguests.

The first group is going back to July 9th, 1988. La Trice is thrilled since she was the only one alive then. She is in this group with Rome, Kamu and Mallory.

They must stack a bunch of eighties items on balance bars without them falling. The first to accomplish this wins! They then must deliver the letter to an 80’s styled woman.

Rome wins and is safe. The doorbell rings and in walks…..Angela! Yes, Angela Murray from season 26.

Everyone is shocked. La Trice says there is only room for one woman in her fifties, so ‘don’t let the time machine hit ya where the Good Lord split ya’ (her words, not mine)

The next date is July 7th, 2018. Chuk, Haley, Drew and Taylor compete.

They are in Fiji circa 2018. They each have a letter of the future and must deliver it across a river using two different sized planks.

Chuk wins and is safe! The letter is delivered and read by Survivor’s Jeff Probst.

The doorbell rings and it is….Survivor star Rick Devens, from seasons 38 and 50. Cue the fanboy/girling!

June 27th, 2010 is the final date. They head to Vegas, the hometown of the final surprise guests. They must count how many times they hear the phrases ‘Bahama Mama, Fuzzy Navel and Purple Hooter.’ The winner must leave a letter of their own for the houseguests.

Jason, Melody, Lyric and Yash are competing.

Melody is the first eliminated and slimed. Yash is second and Lyric third, making Jason the winner and safe.

The letter is delivered and the next guest rings the doorbell. It is none other than RACHEL REILLY!?!?!?! What?

Julie gathers them in the living room and tells them that Chuk, Rome and Jason are safe!

HOH time! They all travel to 175 million BC to see Angela, Devens and Rachel compete. They all dress for the Jurassic times and Rachel tells them all the Queen is back….and nothing will come between her and her Big Brother Double Challenge.

A dinosaur goes after Rachel, who freaks out and falls into a volcano.

Who will replace her? Find out tomorrow night! Stay tuned….but not before Julie travels to December 20th, 2023!