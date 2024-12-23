Dancing With The Stars 28: It’s Disney Night!

It is the fifth episode of Season 28 of ABC’s Dancing With The Stars. Tonight is Disney night for the top nine. Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews host, with Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli judging.

We open with everyone in Disneyland dancing to a medley of Disney songs. We also have Mickey, Minnie, Pluto and the gang in the ballroom.

Fans can vote by phone, online or by text….live.

The judges will have a chance to save a bottom two couple.

Time to dance!

Celebrity: Sailor Brinkley Cook (replacing mom Christie Brinkley)

Claim to Fame: Model

Pro: Val Chmerkovskiy

Dance: Viennese Waltz

Song: A Dream is a Wish Your Heart Makes

Sammi: The Cinderella theme is so sweet. She is seriously the cutest thing ever. As for the dance, it is beautiful and by far, her best one of the season. However, why did they add the other dancers? There was no need for them…it took away from her dance.

Len: He wanted more hold, but thinks she is here to stay.

Bruno: They are elegant and he appreciates her applying herself.

Carrie Ann: She was truly in character and is blossoming.

Scores: 8-8-8=24 out of 30

Celebrity: Karamo Brown

Claim to Fame: Queer Eye

Pro: Jenna Johnson

Dance: Samba

Songs: I Just Can’t Wait to be King

Sammi: STOP with the extra dancers. They are not needed. This is his best dance to date and so much fun. Also? His kiddos are so adorable and sweet.

Bruno: He offers some advice on where to improve, but enjoyed it.

Carrie Ann: She wants them to connect a bit more.

Len: He offers him advice on where to fix his feet, but thinks it was a fun, joyful performance.

Scores: 7-7-7=21 out of 30

Celebrity: Kate Flannery

Claim to Fame: The Office

Pro: Pasha Pashkov

Dance: Jazz

Song: A Spoonful of Sugar Helps The Medicine Go Down

Sammi:. She is such a cute Mary Poppins. She does a good job with the jazz and for once the extra dancers work. I have to say, she is the happiest person on the show this season, other than Sean Spicer.

Carrie Ann: She loved it so much she…..fell out of her chair?

Len: It was a sweet and delicious routine.

Bruno: He loves how she added her own personality to the character and made it work.

Scores: 8-8-8=24 out of 30

Celebrity: Sean Spicer

Claim to Fame: Former White House Press Secretary

Pro: Lindsay Arnold

Dance: Quickstep

Song: You’ve Got A Friend In Me

Sammi: He is making me cry talking about his Disney memories with his late dad. Seeing the picture has me sobbing. The dance is so fun and shows off his personality. The technique still needs some work, but what he lacks in that he makes up for in spirit and heart. However, there is a ton of improvement.

Len: He has a friend in Len…and is improving.

Bruno: It was better and he can see the effort.

Carrie Ann: That was his best dance and she is proud of him.

Scores: 7-6-6-19 out of 30

Celebrity: Ally Brooke

Claim to Fame: Fifth Harmony

Pro: Sasha Farber

Dance: Contemporary

Song: Beauty and the Beast

Sammi: Gorgeous, classy and elegant…there is nothing else to say about this amazing dance.

Bruno: He thinks it was an honest performance.

Carrie Ann: She thinks she danced from her heart.

Len: Great lifts and emotion.

Scores: 9-9-9=27 out of 30.

Contestant: Lauren Alaina

Claim to Fame: American Idol/Country singer

Pro: Gleb Savchenko

Dance: Samba

Song: Under The Sea

Sammi: I feel like it took too long to get it started because of all the messing about in the beginning. The extra dancers also made it way too distracting. However, her smile made the whole routine worthwhile. I feel so bad she had a wardrobe malfunction though.

Carrie Ann: She is growing and moving forward.

Len: He didn’t like the messing about, but liked her samba content.

Bruno: He tells her places to improve, but overall, he enjoyed it.

Scores: 8-7-8=23 out of 30

Contestant: Kel Mitchell

Claim to Fame: All That/Kenyan and Kel

Pro: Witney Carson

Dance:

Song: We’re All In This Together

Sammi: This is by far his best dance ever. I love how he seems to be coming into his own and really seems to be taking this seriously without losing that personality. I know I said that last week, but it bears repeating and this just had me smiling the entire time. LOVED every moment. On another note, I wonder if I can still do that cheerleading move?

Len: This dance suited him.

Bruno: He is a revelation.

Carrie Ann: He led that like the champ he is.

Scores: 9-8-9=26 out of 30

Contestant: Hannah Brown

Claim to Fame: Reigning Bachelorette

Pro: Alan Bersten

Dance: Foxtrot

Song: A Whole New World

Sammi: First, that dress is gorgeous. Second, she is giving everyone what for tonight. That dance…the technique, the chemistry, the emotion….all of it was second to none. That was winning.

Bruno: He calls it fantastic.

Carrie Ann: Stunning showcase of an amazing dance.

Len: He loves her, but wanted Alan to give her more.

Scores: 9-7-9=25 out of 30

Celebrity: James Van Der Beek

Claim to Fame: Dawson’s Creek

Pro: Emma Slater

Dance: Paso Doble

Song : ???

Sammi: What a way to end the night….WOW. He just said hello to the finals and possibly winning it all with this dance….the technique, the acting…everything was perfect for a paso doble. He officially gave Hannah some competition tonight. Get it, dude!

Carrie Ann: He is off the charts.

Len: It was dramatic, strong and aggressive. He offers places to improve, but thinks it was a job well done.

Bruno: it was a powerful performance.

Scores: 9-8-9=26 out of 30

Results: The couples in the bottom two are NOBODY. Everyone is safe on Disney night!!!