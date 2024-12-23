Dancing With The Stars 28: Halloween Night!

It is the seventh episode of Season 28 of ABC’s Dancing With The Stars. Tonight is Halloween night for the top eight dancers. Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews host, with Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli judging.

Fans can vote by phone, online or by text….live.

The judges will have a chance to save a bottom two couple.

Time to dance! We get an epic group number before we get down to business.

Contestant: Kel Mitchell

Claim to Fame: All That/Kenyan and Kel

Pro: Witney Carson

Dance: Jive

Len: Fast, fun and a terrific way too begin the evening.

Bruno: It was a surprising Halloween treat.

Carrie Ann: It was incredible, tight and clean.

Scores: 9-9-9=27 out of 30

Celebrity: James Van Der Beek

Claim to Fame: Dawson’s Creek

Pro: Emma Slater

Dance: Viennese Waltz

Bruno: He points out a mistake, but thinks it was a powerful performance.

Carrie Ann: It was flawless, except for that one mistake.

Len: It was terrific and would have gotten a ten had that mistake not been there.

Scores: 9-9-9=27 out of 30

Celebrity: Ally Brooke

Claim to Fame: Fifth Harmony

Pro: Sasha Farber

Dance: Tango

Carrie Ann: She is ridiculously good, but lost focus.

Len: She needs to watch her head a bit, but it was a terrific tango.

Bruno: He thinks it was good, despite being a bit off balance.

Scores: 9-9-9=27 out of 30.

Contestant: Hannah Brown

Claim to Fame: Reigning Bachelorette

Pro: Alan Bersten

Dance: Jazz

Len: He loves the different dances added in and how she went for it.

Bruno: It was theatrical, but he wants to see more sharpness and grounding in her performance.

Carrie Ann: She seemed a bit disconnected from the dance tonight.

Scores: 8-9-8=25 out of 30

Celebrity: Karamo Brown

Claim to Fame: Queer Eye

Pro: Jenna Johnson

Dance: Paso Doble

Bruno: He points out some mistakes and how to improve.

Carrie Ann: She loves how he opened up tonight.

Len: He loves the makeup, but wants more shaping.

Scores: 9-8-8=25 out of 30

Contestant: Lauren Alaina

Claim to Fame: American Idol/Country singer

Pro: Gleb Savchenko

Dance: Argentine Tango

Carrie Ann: She made a mistake, but went with it. She sees her evolving.

Len: He loved the authorization and chemistry.

Bruno: He enjoyed her character.

Scores: 9-9-9=27 out of 30

Celebrity: Sean Spicer

Claim to Fame: Former White House Press Secretary

Pro: Lindsay Arnold

Dance: Jive

Len: He gave his all, but it lacked content.

Bruno: He liked the monster part, but not the jive.

Carrie Ann: She feels like he took a step backwards.

Scores: 6-6-6=18 out of 30

Celebrity: Kate Flannery

Claim to Fame: The Office

Pro: Pasha Pashkov

Dance: Rumba

Bruno: It lost a bit of fluidity, but she is improving.

Carrie Ann: She loves her confidence.

Len: He saw some errors, but liked the choreography. He calls it terrific.

Scores: 8-8-8=24 out of 30

Team Trick—Hannah, James, Ally and Lauren. The judges love Hannah’s improvement and how much power and diversity was in the performance. 27/30

Team Treat—Karamo, Sean, Kel and Kate. The judges found it to be fun and entertaining, with Kate the MVP of the dance. 24/30.

The following couples who are SAFE are:

Ally & Sasha, Hannah & Alan, Kel & Witney, James & Emma, Lauren & Gleb, and Sean & Lindsay

Bottom 2– Karamo & Jenna & Kate & Pasha

Eliminated: Karamo and Jenna

More next week. Stay tuned.