World Channel to Air Pandemic19 Tonight

This February WORLD Channel brings Americans PANDEMIC19, a documentary by filmmakers Yung Chang and Annie Katsura Rollins exploring the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic through the eyes and experiences of three doctors working on the frontlines in the United States. The film will have its broadcast and streaming debut as part of the WORLD series Local, USA at 9pm ET on Monday, February 1.

Through intimate personal video journals, the doctors –working in Massachusetts, California and New York—bring audiences with them as they journey from the early days of the pandemic in spring 2020 when little was known about the virus into the days of the “calm before the storm,” rising numbers and their eventual direct experiences with COVID-19 patients and the realities of how quickly, and permanently, the virus altered their lives and how medicine is practiced.

-Dr. Brian Chang, an emergency physician from Northern California answers the call for help in the New York City, then the American COVID-19 epicenter, and moves to the neighborhood of Washington Heights where he quickly learns about the devastating toll of the virus;

– Dr. Virginia Brady, a pulmonary and critical care doctor working at a Boston hospital where she has a steady increase in COVID patients who enter but never get better;

-Dr. Pooja Aysola, an emergency physician working part-time in community hospitals in Massachusetts shows audiences first-hand how the economic crisis brought on by COVID affected those in the medical field as she sees her livelihood and career path affected as hospitals reduce patient intake and procedures.

Avoiding the salacious headlines and presenting unfiltered and subjective viewpoints from each doctor, Pandemic19 takes viewers along the rollercoaster of fears, anxieties, hopes, triumphs and challenges experienced by medical professionals working in a field forever altered by COVID-19.

A co-production of Pandemic19 Productions Inc. and the Center for Asian American Media, Pandemic19 will air on WORLD and stream on worldchannel.org as part of the WORLD series Local, USA starting on Monday, February 1 at 9 p.m. ET. A part of the Your Vote: America 2021 collection from WORLD — examining how Americans and people across the world are attempting to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, political unrest, and economic crises, and more — the films will continue to be available for viewers to stream at worldchannel.org.