Celebrity Spotlight: Tabytha Polaris Interviewed

Tell me about the meditation album and podcast

Tabytha Polaris Show podcast in February of 2020. My intention was to help expand consciousness, assist in spiritual ascension and raise the frequency of the planet. I interview light workers and holistic healers who offer various insights. We discuss provocative topics in the metaphysical, spiritual and alternative health fields. I usually conclude the show with a short guided meditation and healing music. A new episode is released every Tuesday and is available on all podcast platforms such as Spotify, Apple Podcasts, iHeartRadio and Pandora. You can listen to the show here https:// thetabythapolarisshow. buzzsprout.com/

7 Spheres of Light is a guided meditation album to balance the 7 main chakras infused with high frequency music. Each chakra meditation is 7-11 minutes and provides you with 60 total minutes of healing. The guided meditations take you through an audio or visual journey with music, stories, colors, environments and affirmations pertaining to each chakra. Each meditation focuses on one chakra at a time, relaxing your physical body, balancing your emotions and raising the frequency of your energy centers. Relax, close your eyes and listen to the audios or watch the mesmerizing videos and get lost in the magical animations. The companion Ebook provides instructions on how to use the meditations, a lesson about each chakra, sound frequency healing and the story behind the creation of the music. This passion project includes music, videos, an ebook and merchandise that features the project artwork. You can watch the promotional trailer, read more about it and purchase it here https://bit.ly/3gWcDt9

-Tell me a bit about how your career began

As a young child I sang in the church choir and was very influenced by harmonies, vocal arrangements and chanting. In elementary school I played flute and tenor saxophone in band, conducted the marching band, sang in choir and performed in all the musical theater shows. By high school I was performing in cover bands, singing the national anthem everywhere and touring with community theater groups. I studied at NYU’s Tisch School of the Arts and graduated with a BFA in Drama and minor in music theory. After college I became a professional studio musician singing commercial jingles and back round vocals on other peoples records. I also performed as a wedding and cover band singer for numerous talent agencies.

In 2012 I had a spiritual awakening and also discovered the holistic lifestyle. I studied meditation, sound healing and the healing powers of essential oils. I became a Reiki Master Teacher and launched my holistic health practice. I continued to sing part time. Then in 2018 I flew to Canada to study with Bob Proctor and Sandra Gallagher. I participated in an intensive mindset and business training event called the Matrix. That event changed the course of my life and I realized I had to return full time to my true calling, music. When I returned home to New York, I felt the push from the universe to stop performing other peoples songs and write my own. Tabytha Polaris was born! I started writing original music in 2019 and was in the studio recording these songs by 2020. During this time I also combined my knowledge of sound healing and experience as a musician and wrote the guided meditation album 7 Spheres of Light. While I was in the studio I recorded Silent Night featuring my Harmonium and O Come, All Ye Faithful featuring my Rav Vast Drum. 2020 was actually a turning point and a very productive year.

So to answer your question although my career began very young, I have recently experienced a rebirth. I am finally connected to my true self and I have never been more focused, driven, excited or inspired!

-What are some of your proudest accomplishments so far?

Writing, Performing, Recording and Producing 7 Spheres of Light was a huge accomplishment. I am proud that I pushed aside my fears and completely trusted my heart. The story of how this project was born is really awesome. I was in the middle of writing my original music project when I had a strong intuitive push to create a meditation album FIRST. I stopped what I was doing and began creating 7 Spheres of Light. In hindsight I am so grateful I followed my intuition because the world needs healing. All of us will benefit from the serenity and peace that these meditations offer. This project was also divinely guided. For example, I knew what to do with each step even though I had never written a guided meditation before or a musical song by myself. I have never produced a project of this magnitude alone. I listened to my angels and spirit guides during every step of the way. The project flowed out with ease and grace. I had to trust the universe and be completely open to receive the inspiration. -Who are some people/companies you want to collaborate with? I would love Timbaland, Pharrell or Jon Bellion to produce one of my original songs and I would like to host my own show on Gaia TV one day. My favorite band is Alice In Chains so a collaboration with Jerry Cantrell is also on my vision board. Do you know any of these people can you make a call lol? -What’s next for you? anything else new and exciting in the works? I am thrilled to launch my original music in 2021 on my website, Spotify and Apple Music. The songs express my personal spiritual ascension experience through music that is a unique blend of world, new age and alternative rock genres. I also express my story through graphic novels, music videos and art. I have been very busy creating! The story behind the songs tell a tale of my higher self and the adventures of different versions of me living in other dimensions. I have been dreaming songs and getting ideas in the shower. I walk around singing into my iPhone voice memos all day. I am so grateful to finally make my own music. As I continue to create original music, I have been recording new meditations that focus on helping people with physical pain, sleep, anxiety and stress. -Please tell me a surprising, fun fact about yourself. I shared the microphone with Diana Ross when I was in middle school. We sang the song We Are The World at the United Nations. I was holding the microphone because I was hosting the event. My family and friends teased me for years that I stole the microphone from her. One family friend even gave me a cassette tape as a joke and labeled it “Diana Ross Not So Greatest Hits.” Songs titles were handwritten such as “Lady Sings The Blues”, “Baby, Baby, Baby Where Did The Mike Go”, “It’s My Microphone and I’ll Cry If I Want To”, and Take This Mike and Shove It -I Ain’t Singing Here No More.” It was actually an amazing experience and my friends made me laugh about it for years. It’s nice when special people in your life can praise your accomplishments and also keep you grounded. I still have that cassette tape in my music room. -What are you watching on TV these days? I watch Song Exploder, Stranger Things, The Magicians. Lost In Space, Away, Grace and Frankie, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow and Another Life on Netflix. I watch Beyond Belief, Cosmic Disclosure, Open Minds and Interviews with Extra Dimensionals on Gaia TV. Every now and then I geek out and I binge watch Star Trek The Next Generation. -Where can people learn more about you? People can visit my website at www.tabythapolaris.com to discover my meditations, music, podcast and holistic health services. I am Tabytha Polaris on all social media platforms and most active on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube. -Anything else you want to tell America?

I urge all of you to follow your joy. It’s never too late to pursue your dreams, change careers, move, travel, create art or do anything you desire. Listen to your heart and follow what makes you happy. I promise you if you do this, the universe will conspire to help you. It’s much more enjoyable living this way. Don’t make excuses, don’t figure out how it’s going to happen, just do it. Take the first step, listen to your intuition and take one small action step towards your big goal. Be present in every moment and remember the true reward is the journey not the destination.