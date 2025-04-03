Golden Crappies Winners Announced

No Academy Needed! Voted on By Fans, the Golden Crappies Awarded the Best and Worst of Bravo TV Before Live Audience

Sonja Morgan and the Real Housewives of New York Take Home Top Honors

(and Andy Cohen and eighteen other celebs put in guest appearances)

LOS ANGELES – January 27, 2021 – Watch What Crappens’, the wickedly funny podcast that lampoons the weekly happenings and delicious drama of Bravolebrities, has announced the winners (and losers) of the 9th annual Golden Crappies. This coveted award, originated by the hit podcast Watch What Crappens, recognizes the good, the bad, and the really bad from your favorite Bravo shows. With over 17,000 votes cast in 20 categories, the fans have spoken!

Podcasters Ben Mandelker and Ronnie Karam, hosts of the hit podcast, held the annual ceremony live, virtually on January 21. Over 2,500 people attended the star-studded show, including some of our favorite Bravolebrities. The show is streaming until Thursday, January 28 only. Tickets are still available.

The big winners are Sonja Morgan, Real Housewives of New York for BEST BRAVOLEBRITY and Real Housewives of New York for BEST BRAVO SHOW.

Other winners include:

1. BEST FRIEND OF – Sutton Stracke, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

2. BEST FAMILY MEMBER – Patricia Altschul, Southern Charm

3. THIRSTIEST BRAVOLEBRITY – Brandi Glanville, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

4. BEST QUOTE – “Bravo, Bravo, F*cking Bravo!” Denise Richards, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

5. BEST FIGHT – Monique vs. Candiace, Real Housewives of Potomac

6. GROSSEST MOMENT – Reza outs MJ’s abortions, Shahs of Sunset

7. OUTSTANDING MUSICAL ACHIEVEMENT – “VIva La Diva,” Countess LuAnn, Real Housewives of New York

8. BEST SCANDAL – Unseen footage shows Dorinda yelling at John about asking Scott for money, Real Housewives of New York

9. BEST NEWBIE – Leah McSweeney, Real Housewives of New York

10. MOST UNCOMFORTABLE ROMANCE – Mary and her husband / grandfather, Real Housewives of Salt Lake City

11. BEST OFF-CAMERA INFLUENCE – “Mary Timelaw”, Below Deck Mediterranean

12. WORST STORYLINE – Jax and Brittany get married, Vanderpump Rules

13. WORST BRAVOLEBRITY – Jax Taylor, Vanderpump Rules

14. WORST BRAVO SHOW – Don’t Be Tardy

15. OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN BUSINESS – Sewing Down South, Craig Conover, Southern Charm

16. BEST NON-BRAVO SHOW (that we covered) – Selling Sunset

17. BEST RHONY MOMENT – Leah hurls a ravioli at Ramona while a gay sips a martini in the corner, Real Housewives of New York

18. BEST BRAVO MOMENT – Monique reads Gizelle from her binder, Real Housewives of Potomac

19. BEST BRAVOLEBRITY – Sonja Morgan, Real Housewives of New York

20. BEST BRAVO SHOW – Real Housewives of New York

The Celebs Were Out in Force

The Crappies also were attended by a who’s who of the Bravo and podcasting worlds. Presenters this year included the shows “bartenders”, Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix (“Vanderpump Rules”); Andy Cohen (“Watch What Happens Live!”); comedienne Michelle Collins; Captain Lee Rosbach (“Below Deck”); Margaret Josephs (“Real Housewives of New Jersey”); Hannah Ferrier (“Below Deck Mediterranean”); Hannah Berner (“Summer House”); Lisa Barlow (“Real Housewives of Salt Lake City”); Kate Chastain (“Below Deck,” “Bravo Chatroom”); Stephanie Hollman (“Real Housewives of Dallas”); Patricia Altschul (“Southern Charm”); and Ira Madison III.

“This year, truly, we weren’t sure what to expect because of the pandemic and having to go live virtually,” said Mandelker. “To be able to share this event with so many more fans was an incredible gift,” he continued. “Thank you to all of our fans and supporters – our community is amazing and we couldn’t do this without you!”

Karam added: “To have so many friends in one place like that, even if it’s just on an insanely huge Zoom call, was really cool for me. Like a big office party where you get to laugh together and make fun of the company.”

For the uninitiated, Watch What Crappens is a funny, brash podcast, with nearly 3 million monthly listeners. It’s racked up nominations for “Best Podcast” by LA Weekly and earned praise from Mental Floss, which called it “laugh-out-loud” in its list of “19 TV Podcasts You Need to Hear.” Buzzfeed called Crappens “one of the most influential Housewives podcasts.” Crappens is usually found in the Top Ten iTunes podcasts in the TV/Film genre, and the Top 100 overall.

If you missed the Crappies, don’t worry! It will be available at https://onlocationlive.com/product/watch-what-crappens-live-the-2021-golden-crappies

until Thursday, January 28 at 11:59pm.

About Watch What Crappens

Watch What Crappens started as a lark sometime in 2012 by Ben Mandelker and Ronnie Karam, two colleagues who just happened to like talking about shows they watched the night before. So did lots of others, and their audiences grew and grew. They decided to give live theater a go in 2017.The duo was featured at the 2019 Just For Laughs Festival in Montreal and SXSW in Austin, TX. Bustle called Watch What Crappens “dependably fantastic”; The Huffington Post declared Crappens the “go to podcast for all things Bravo”; and Buzzfeed ranked the show on its list of “22 Fantastic Podcasts To Make Your Commute Less Shitty.” Watch What Crappens is available on iTunes, Google Play, Soundcloud, iHeartRadio, Stitcher, Spotify, and anywhere else where podcasts are found. The podcast airs five times a week.