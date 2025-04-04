Firefly Lane Debuts on Netflix Tomorrow
What to Watch

Firefly Lane Debuts on Netflix Tomorrow

Sammi Turano

Originally posted on February 2, 2021 @ 4:53 pm

Firefly Lane Debuts on Netflix Tomorrow

Need something new to watch? Check out the new Netflix series Firefly Lane, set to debut tomorrow. Check out more details and the trailer below.

 

The greatest love story of all can be between friends. When unlikely duo Tully (Katherine Heigl) and Kate (Sarah Chalke) meet at age fourteen, they couldn’t be more different. Tully is the brash and bold girl you can’t ignore, while Kate is the mousy shy girl you never notice. But when a tragedy brings them together, they are bonded for life — forever inseparable best friends. Together they experience thirty years of ups and downs — triumphs and disappointments, heartbreak and joy, and a love triangle that strains their friendship. One goes on to fabulous wealth and fame, the other chooses marriage and motherhood — but through the decades, their bond remains — until it faces the ultimate test. The series is based on the novel of the same name by New York Times bestselling author Kristin Hannah, who serves as co-executive producer.

Click to rate this post!
[Total: 0 Average: 0]

Related posts:

I’m No Longer Here Sneak Peek Netflix to Premiere Hannah Gadsby: Douglas Space Force to Air on Netflix This Weekend Spelling The Dream Sneak Peek
See also  What to Watch: Marathon

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Monetized dr60+ ai blogs. Washing and ironing routine of domestic helper | 健樂護理有限公司 kl home care ltd.