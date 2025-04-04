Fountain of Youth Sneak Peek

Apple Original Films unveiled the trailer for Guy Ritchie’s upcoming action-adventure “Fountain of Youth,” starring John Krasinski, Natalie Portman, Eiza González, Domhnall Gleeson, Arian Moayed, Laz Alonso, Carmen Ejogo and Stanley Tucci.

“Fountain of Youth” follows two estranged siblings (John Krasinski and Academy Award winner Natalie Portman) who partner on a global heist to find the mythological Fountain of Youth. They must use their knowledge of history to follow clues on an epic adventure that will change their lives … and possibly lead to immortality.

An Apple Original Film, “Fountain of Youth” is directed by Guy Ritchie and written by James Vanderbilt. Hailing from Skydance Media, “Fountain of Youth” is produced by David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Don Granger for Skydance, alongside Vinson Films (Tripp Vinson) and Vanderbilt’s Project X Entertainment (James Vanderbilt, William Sherak, Paul Neinstein), with Guy Ritchie, Ivan Atkinson and Jake Myers, and Radio Silence (Matt Bettinelli-Olpin, Tyler Gillett, Chad Villella and Tara Farney) serving as executive producers.

