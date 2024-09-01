Dancing With The Stars Athletes Recap for April 30, 2018

Hello and welcome to the first ever Dancing With The Stars Athletes competition. This is a four week event where ten athletes will compete for the mirror ball trophy.

Tonight will be a bit different than previous seasons in terms of voting and eliminations. Each couple will dance, as per usual, but voting will begin as soon as the first couple dances. Viewers will have the chance to change their vote throughout the show. All the votes will be combined with the judges’ scores and the two lowest scored couples will be eliminated.

The show opens with a group number done to Queen’s We Will Rock You. The judges are all dressed as umpires.

Celebrity Athlete: Chris Mazdzer

Claim To Fame: Olympic Luge medal winner

Pro: Witney Carson

Dance: Salsa

Sammi: He is hot! He seems to have picked up on the technique and footwork, and also added his own pizazz. For someone who isn’t used to doing a ‘standing sport,’ if you will, he did very well!

Len: He is impressed with his technique and confidence.

Bruno: He offers some advice on where to tighten up and place his weight, but he did very well overall.

Carrie Ann: He had a jam packed performance.

Scores: 7-7-7=21 out of 30

Celebrity Athlete: Kareem Abdul Jabbar

Claim To Fame: NBA legend

Pro: Lindsay Arnold

Dance: Ch cha cha

Sammi: These two are so cute together. I know the height difference is a challenge, but he has such a positive attitude and personality. He may not be the best dancer ever, but who cares? He’s just too cute for words and he gets to dance with a bunch of pretty ladies. He’s like the fun uncle or dad at a wedding trying to dance and have fun.

However, the best part is the genuine respect Lindsay has for him.

Bruno: Majestic and imposing, yet simple and dignified.

Carrie Ann: This is what the audience loves, but he can get groovier.

Len: He wishes he can give him a ten for admiration. He did well, but needs to loosen up.

Scores: 6-5-6=17 out of 30.

Celebrity Athlete: Jennie Finch

Claim To Fame: Olympic softball player

Pro: Keo Mostepe

Dance: Foxtrot

Sammi: She is so classy and graceful. Her and Keo have great chemistry and it is so sweet to see her kids included in the dance.

Carrie Ann: She attacked every movement full out.

Len: He tells her where she needs to improve, but she did well.

Bruno: She has a fresh quality about her. He gives advice on where to improve, but thinks she has what it takes to do well.

Scores: 7-7-7=21 out of 30

Celebrity Athlete: Jaime Anderson

Claim To Fame: Olympic snowboarder

Pro: Artem Chigvinstev

Dance: Viennese waltz

Sammi: The Winter Wonderland theme is gorgeous. She is like Elsa on steroids. Classy, elegant and beautiful. She is obviously very nervous, but overall seemed to be the best of the night so far.

Len: She had elegance and personality.

Bruno: It was like watching Elsa unfrozen. However, she lost her footing.

Carrie Ann: She was nervous and rushing, but did well.

Scores: 6-7-6=19 out of 30

Celebrity Athlete: Mirai Nagasu

Claim To Fame: Olympic figure skater

Pro: Alan Bersen

Dance: Salsa

Sammi: They are definitely the most energetic couple of the night. They may also be the best Latin dancers so far. She’s got energy, pizzaz and sparkle for days.

Bruno: She did very well with attack and rhythm, but he warns her to not make it too much.

Carrie Ann: She is a boss out there, but she needs to calm down a bit.

Len: There were some tricks, but it was terrific.

Scores: 7-8-8=23 out of 30

Celebrity Athlete: Arike Ogunbowale

Claim To Fame: College basketball champion

Pro: Gleb Savchenko

Dance: Salsa

Sammi: She is much better than I expected. She is having a ball out there and letting it all shine. She really picked up the technique as well!

Carrie Ann: She is impressed with her, but wants to see her in heels next week.

Len: He wanted more hip action, but he enjoyed it.

Bruno: He wants her to open up a bit more in movement, but he did like it.

Scores: 7-6-7=20 out of 30

Celebrity Athlete: Adam Rippon

Claim To Fame: Olympic figure skater

Pro: Jenna Johnson

Dance: Cha Cha Cha

Sammi: He gave the whole competition what for with this predominate. HOT doesn’t even begin to describe their performance….and I don’t even mean the chemistry, which is the most incredible this show has ever seen. If they don’t win the whole competition, I am calling shenanigans!

Len: He loved it!

Bruno: He loved it as well.

Carrie Ann: She thinks they are amazing.

Scores: 8-8-8=24 out of 30

Celebrity Athlete: Johnny Damon

Claim To Fame: MLB legend

Pro: Emma Slater

Dance: Foxtrot

Sammi: I like how she helps him dance using the baseball bat. As an aside, I interviewed him when he was on Celebrity Apprentice and he was a sweetheart.

His dance is very basic, but has a cute baseball twist. More importantly, he is looking like he is having a blast. He needs work, but he will get there.

Bruno: He gives him places to improve, but thinks he will do well in the future.

Carrie Ann:. He needs to relax, but he is adorable and will improve.

Len: He gives him some places to improve as well, but salutes him for his hard work.

Scores: 6-6-6=18 out of 30

Celebrity Athlete: Tonya Harding

Claim To Fame: Olympic skater

Pro: Sasha Farber

Dance: Foxtrot

Sammi: Redemption, thy name is Tonya. That was gorgeous and honey? You didn’t fail whatsoever, in fact, you shined like a star. That smile at the end was priceless. The technique may have been basic, but it was well done.

Allison Janney is in the audience!!! Can we get her on next season? The young Tonya from the movie was on too.

Carrie Ann:. She is a beautiful dancer and it was full of depth.

Len: It was a charming dance.

Bruno: He gives her some minor places to improve, but he enjoyed it overall.

Scores: 8-8-7=23 out of 30

Awe, Emma hugged her!!!

Celebrity Athlete: Josh Norman

Claim To Fame: NFL star

Pro: Sharna Burgess

Dance: Cha cha cha

Sammi: What a way to end the night! He is following in the footsteps of the football players before him who competed, kicked arse and took names. That was HOT and he has rhythm and flair like nobody’s business.

Len: He is another footballer who can dance.

Bruno: He has charisma and sex appeal.

Carrie Ann: He is a fly guy.

Scores: 8-8-8=24 out of 30

RESULTS! In jeopardy: Jaime and Artem, Johnny and Emma and Tonya and Sasha are in jeopardy.

Tony and Sasha are SAFE!!!

The two couples going home are Johnny and Emma and Jaime and Artem.

I don’t think this elimination was very fair, they should have had two go home in the beginning of the next episode instead. They didn’t get a fair chance.

More next week, stay tuned!