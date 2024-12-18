Big Brother Recap for 9/8/19

Tonight is a fun packed night on CBS’s Big Brother. We have the HOH competition and the nomination ceremony. With only five people left, it is going to be one heck of a ride!

Let’s begin with the HOH competition. Nicole cannot compete due to winning the quickie competition, so it is up to Holly, Michie, Cliff and Tommy to win the comic book themed comp.

However, before we get to that, we see Tommy’s reaction to Nicole’s win. He is upset because he now knows Christie is toast and he is alone in the house due to the other saving an alliance. However, he congratulates her on her win.

Nicole and Cliff hope Tommy wins HOH so they are safe because that means Michie and Holly will be on the block.

Back to the HOH competition. Bayleigh and Swaggy from last season host. There will be movie posters and talk about said movies. The first person to guess the correct answers will win HOH.

Michie wins! Tommy is upset and tries to turn Michie against Nicole and Cliff. However, Tommy seems to be Michie’s target, so he doesn’t listen to what he has to say.

Nomination time! Tommy and Cliff are on the block. It seems like Tommy is the target, but we will have to wait until Wednesday to find out. Stay tuned.