RIVERDALE: Chapter Thirty-Three: Shadow of a Doubt Preview

DEBATE NIGHT — As the town’s mayoral race between Fred (Luke Perry) and Hermoine (Marisol Nichols) heats up, Hiram (Mark Consuelos) sets his sights on a new ally – Sheriff Minetta (guest star Henderson Wade).  Betty (Lili Reinhart) turns to Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) for help when she has a suspicion about the Black Hood.  Meanwhile, the reveal of a dark secret forces Archie (KJ Apa) and Jughead (Cole Sprouse) to try and ease tensions between the Bulldogs and Serpents.  Finally, on the eve of the mayoral debate, a mysterious message leaves everyone on edge.  Camila Mendes, Madchen Amick, Skeet Ulrich and Casey Cott also star.  Gregory Smith directed the episode written by Yolonda E. Lawrence (#220).  Original airdate:  5/2/2018.

