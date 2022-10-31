Dancing With The Stars 31 Recap for 10/31/2022: Halloween Night
Tonight is Halloween Night on Dancing With The Stars!
Val Chmerkovskiy has COVID and will not be dancing tonight. Alan Bersten will be taking over as Gabby’s partner.
Celebrity: Jordin Sparks
Claim to Fame: American Idol winner
Pro: Brandon Armstrong
Dance: Tango
Song: Oogie Boogie’s Song from Nightmare Before Christmas
Sammi: The dance itself is fantastic. I love the technique and her lines are gorgeous. However, the song is way too distracting. It is not a good fit for this dance.
Len: That is her best dance so far.
Derek: She needs to work on her consistency.
Bruno: Fantastic job!
Carrie Ann: She is improving, but she had some slip ups.
Scores: 9-9-9-9=36/40
Celebrity: Charli D’Amelio
Claim to Fame: TikTok star
Pro: Mark Ballas
Dance: Argentine Tango
Song: Tanguera by Fabio Hager Sexteto
Sammi: Mark had a flare up in his back so Pasha took over for the rehearsals. However, he is able to do the actual show. It was a solid performance and the theme made it next level. The Exorcist crawl was something so unexpected and so crazy.
Derek: He loved it!
Bruno: It was genius.
Carrie Ann: It is perfect, but she wants to see growth in terms of intensity.
Len: It was a job well done.
Scores:9-10-10-10=39/40
Celebrity: Daniel Durant
Claim to Fame: CODA star
Pro: Britt Stewart
Dance: Paso Doble
Song: Bury a Friend by Billie Eilish
Sammi: He was sick and frustrated in rehearsals this week. Poor guy….however, it was so hard to tell because he nailed that performance. The video game theme was fun, the dancing was spot on and everything was perfect. I loved it!
Bruno: It was unbelievable.
Carrie Ann: She gives him pointers, but thinks it was amazing.
Len: He points out places to improve, but it was a proper performance.
Derek: Well done!
Scores: 8-8-9-9=34/40
Celebrity: Shangela
Claim to Fame: Ru Paul Drag Queen Star
Pro: Gleb Savchenko
Dance: Jazz
Song: Look What You Made Me Do by Taylor Swift
Sammi: It’s like the Halloween version of Marie Osmond’s dance, but next level. It’s off the charts incredible in terms of showmanship, technique and overall performance.
Carrie Ann: She loves them tonight.
Len: There were plenty of tricks and treats.
Derek: It was sensational.
Bruno: Ryan Murphy could not have done it better.
Scores: PERFECT SCORE!!!!!!!
Celebrity: Vinny Guadagnino
Claim to Fame: Jersey Shore star
Pro: Koko Iwasaki
Dance Paso Doble
Song: Get Ghost by Mark Ronson, Passion Pit and A$AP Ferg
Sammi: He seems so frustrated and I feel so bad for him. However, it is obvious this means a lot to him and he is really trying. This dance proves that and is probably his best of the season.
Len: There were no mistakes and not all bad.
Derek: There was texture in his movement and there were some great moments.
Bruno: He is doing well.
Carrie Ann: She really appreciates him and offers places for them to improve in terms of choreography.
Scores: 7-7-8-8=30/40
Celebrity: Heidi D’Amelio
Claim to Fame: Reality star
Pro: Artem Chigvintsev
Dance: Tango
Song: I Wanna Be Your Slave by Maneskin
Sammi: It was good technique wise, but I would have loved to see more oomph and personality added to make it stand out a bit more.
Derek: He loved it!
Bruno: It was filled with power and precision.
Carrie Ann: The beginning was weak, but it did have precision.
Len: She always gives strong performances, but wants her to push herself more.
Scores: 9-9-10-9=37/40
Celebrity: Gabby Windey
Claim to Fame: Bachelorette star
Pro: Val Chmerkovskiy (Alan Bersten is subbing)
Dance: Argentine Tango
Song: Shivers by District 78
Sammi: Poor Val has COVID! Alan steps in and helps save the week. The dance is incredible though and she is really proving week after week why she is a contender.
Bruno: He has no idea how she did it.
Carrie Ann: She poured her heart into the dance.
Len: It was a bit too hurried.
Derek: It was bloody brilliant.
Scores: 10-9-9-10=38/40
Celebrity: Wayne Brady
Claim to Fame: Actor and Host
Pro: Witney Carson
Dance: Contemporary
Song: Halloween Theme by District 78
Sammi: I thought this was the Unsolved Mysteries theme for a second. That being said, I loved every minute….it was creative, fun and intense!
Carrie Ann: That was intense.
Len: It was powerful and no nonsense.
Derek: He has amazing crowd appeal.
Bruno: He is loaded with talent.
Scores: 9-9-9-10=37/40
Celebrity: Trevor Donovan
Claim to Fame: Hallmark star
Pro: Emma Slater
Dance: Contemporary
Song: Ghost by Justin Bieber
Sammi: This was such a beautiful way to end this part of the night. It was dreamy, sweet and so moving….WOW.
Len: He came back stronger this week.
Derek: It was fantastic.
Bruno: He got goosebumps.
Carrie Ann: It was amazing.
Scores: 10-9-10-1039/40
Team Dances! Vinny and Trevor are the captains.
Vinny has Gabby, Shangela, Heidi and Jordin. (Team Wicked)
Trevor has Charli, Wayne and Daniel. (Team Scream)
Team Wicked is so fun and adorable. Plus, they are dancing to Hocus Pocus 2 music! The judges like the tango and jive fusion, but they wanted to see more dancing during the couple spotlights.
Scores:8-8-9-8=33/40
Team Scream has a murder mystery theme. I think the dancing is hot and on fire. WOW! The judges loved it and think Daniel was the star.
Scores: 10-9-10-10=39/40
Bottom Two: Jordin/Brandon, Heidi/Artem
Eliminated: Jordin/Brandon
More next week, stay tuned.