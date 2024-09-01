TV News

SUPERGIRL: Of Two Minds Preview

By on Sunday, September 1, 2024

Originally posted on April 30, 2018 @ 12:40 pm

SUPERGIRL AND IMRA MUST WORK TOGETHER TO STOP THE THIRD WORLDKILLER: Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) and Imra (guest star Amy Jackson) have different ideas on how to stop the third Worldkiller, Pestilence.  However, when both Alex (Chyler Leigh) and Winn (Jeremy Jordan) are seriously injured by Pestilence, Supergirl and Imra team up to stop the destruction.  Alexandra La Roche directed the episode written by Gabriel Llanas & Anna Musky-Goldwyn (#316)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wf33-3bXdZc

 

Click to rate this post!
[Total: 0 Average: 0]

Related posts:

SUPERGIRL: Schott Through the Heart Preview   SUPER GIRL: In Search of Lost Time Trailer SUPERGIRL: Trinity Preview SUPERGIRL: Shelter From the Storm Preview
See also  Critics Choice Awards 2024: The Television Nominees
0
Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *