Dancing With The Stars Athletes Recap for May 21, 2018

Hello and welcome to the Dancing With The Stars Athletes competition. This is the GRAND FINALE for our four week event where ten athletes competed for the mirror ball trophy.

Tonight will have the remaining three couples dance their individual dances and freestyles—and then the winner will be announced!

We get started after a fun filled group dance.

Round 1:

Celebrity Athlete: Tonya Harding

Claim To Fame: Olympic skater

Pro: Sasha Farber

Dance: Viennese Waltz

Song: “The Time of My Life” by David Cook

Sammi: Beautiful, elegant and classy. It was nothing short of amazing and it is obvious this means the world to her.

Len: Beautiful dance!

Bruno: It was lovely to see.

Carrie Ann: She did well, but needs to let go a bit more.

Scores: 8-9-9=26 out of 30

Celebrity Athlete: Josh Norman

Claim To Fame: NFL star

Pro: Sharna Burgess

Dance: Foxtrot

Song: “Conqueror” by “Empire” cast, featuring Estelle and Jussie Smollett

Sammi: He is this season’s biggest surprise. I don’t know what I was expecting, but he brought his A-Game every single week. This was by far his best dance of the season.

Bruno: The beast has been tamed.

Carrie Ann: Excellent job!

Len: It was a great performance.

Scores: 9-9-9=27 out of 30

Celebrity Athlete: Adam Rippon

Claim To Fame: Olympic figure skater

Pro: Jenna Johnson

Dance: Jazz

Song: “Anything You Can Do” from “Annie Get Your Gun” – The new Broadway cast recording

Sammi: I didn’t like this rendition of the song, but that dance just brought him a one way ticket to Broadway. It was fun, entertaining and perfect from start to finish.

Carrie Ann: Amazing

Len: Fantastic.

Bruno: Excellent!

Scores: PERFECT SCORE!

Freestyle:

Celebrity Athlete: Tonya Harding

Claim To Fame: Olympic skater

Pro: Sasha Farber

Dance: Freestyle

Song: “I Will Survive” by The Pussycat Dolls

Sammi: It was a fun dance that brought energy into the ballroom. WOW! It definitely made me smile!

Len: Joyful and terrific!

Bruno: They killed it.

Carrie Ann: She hugs Tonya and says it was filled with joy.

Scores: PERFECT SCORE!!!

Celebrity Athlete: Josh Norman

Claim To Fame: NFL star

Pro: Sharna Burgess

Dance: Freestyle

Song: “Walk on Water” by Thirty Seconds to Mars

Sammi: That was HOT!!! It was so unique for a freestyle and Josh shirtless? Mmmm, Sammi likes it!!!

Bruno: It was wet, erotic and powerful.

Carrie Ann: It was Sharna’s best choreography ever!

Len: He loved everything about it.

Scores: PERFECT SCORE!!!

Celebrity Athlete: Adam Rippon

Claim To Fame: Olympic figure skater

Pro: Jenna Johnson

Dance: Freestyle

Song: “Scooby Doo Pa Pa” by DJ Kass

Sammi: It was definitely an interesting freestyle to say the least. It was not at all what I was expecting, but they did a great job.

Carrie Ann: It felt like something was missing.

Len: It took him back years ago….to the Monkees.

Bruno: Fabulous.

Scores: 9-9-10=28 out of 30

The couples all return to the dance floor—all ten of them!!—and do a fun, epic group dance to bid farewell to the season.

RESULTS!!

THE WINNERS FOR THIS SEASON ARE ADAM AND JENNA!! No surprise there, but congratulations to them!!!

See you in the fall!