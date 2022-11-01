Dancing With The Stars 31 Recap for 10/31/2022: Halloween Night
Arrest Made in Delphi Murder Case An arrest has been made in the murders of 14-year-old Libby German and 13-year-old Abby Williams. Fifty-year-old Richard Allen […]
The Real Housewives of Potomac Snark and Highlights for 10/30/22 These were the worst taglines of any franchise, and this includes the ones that remind […]
ICYMI: The Amazing Race Recap for 10/26/2022 This week’s episode of CBS’s The Amazing Race takes us to Amman, Jordan. However, before we begin, Phil […]
Rihanna Releases Lift Me Up for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Soundtrack Watch this video on YouTube Rihanna – the global icon, designer, entrepreneur, philanthropist, and the […]
Tom Brady and Giselle Bundchen are Divorced It’s over! Tom Brady and Giselle Bundchen have divorced, TVGrapevine has learned. The couple, who were married for […]
Four Samosas Sneak Peek Watch this video on YouTube
Call Me Kat Recap for 10/27/2022: Call Me Uncle Dad Before the episode airs, there is a tribute to Leslie Jordan. The episode opens with […]
Young Sheldon Recap for 10/27/2022: A Resident Advisor and the Word Sketchy The episode opens with Meemaw telling Dale that instead of giving him the […]
SPECIAL FORCES: WORLD’S TOUGHEST TEST Sneak Peek Watch this video on YouTube
The Serpent Queen Renewed on Starz STARZ announced today its popular, critically acclaimed series “The Serpent Queen” will return for an eight-episode second season with […]
Ghosts: Five Fun Moments with Showrunner Joe Wiseman Ghosts is airing a special Halloween episode tonight and TVGrapevine has the scoop on what to expect, […]
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Snark and Highlights for 10/26/2022 I am not sure who Angie is, but I would love to know […]
The Masked Singer Recap for 10/26/2022 The judges and Nick singing The Rainbow Connection with Kermit the Frog has to be the cutest thing ever. […]
In Pursuit With John Walsh Recap for Murder at the Mall Case 1: Jolene Hibbs and Charles Ausiello Las Vegas Nevada David Rathbun was […]
Intermate Sneak Peek Watch this video on YouTube
ICYMI: Bob Hearts Abishola Recap for Two Rusty Tractors
Disney Plus to Air Elton John Special
Unsolved Mysteries Recap for What Happened to Josh Unsolved Mysteries What Happened to Josh? opens with reporters talking about the disappearance of Joshua Guimond, who […]
Unsolved Mysteries Recap for Paranormal Rangers Unsolved Mysteries Paranormal Rangers opens with paranormal activity discussion happening in a Navajo reservation. In 2000, two Navajo Nation […]
Unsolved Mysteries Recap for Death in a Vegas Motel Unsolved Mysteries Death in a Vegas Motel opens with an ad for Buffalo Jim’s Wrestling show […]
Dancing With The Stars 31 Recap for 10/24/2022: Michael Buble Night Tonight is Michael Buble Night on Dancing With The Stars! Celebrity: Shangela Claim […]
Call Me Kat to Pause Production After Leslie Jordan’s Death Fox and Warner Bros. Television have announced that they will pause production on Call Me […]
Call Me Kat Star Leslie Jordan Dead at 67
ICYMI: The Amazing Race Recap for 10/20/2022 There are nine teams left on CBS’s The Amazing Race and they are all heading to the Kingdom […]
The Real Housewives of Potomac Snark and Highlights for 10/23/2022 Why have we not seen taglines for this season yet? They would offer him tea […]
ICYMI: Lego Masters Recap for Out on a Limb Lego Masters: Out on a Limb opens with Ethan and Dom joining the competition…..and they are […]
The Castle Sneak Peek Watch this video on YouTube
ICYMI: Bob Hearts Abishola Recap for Kicked Outta the Dele Club The episode opens with Bob making dinner as Abishola comes home, talking about her […]
Elephant Refugees Sneak Peek Watch this video on YouTube
Call Me Kat Recap for 10/20/2022: Call Me Donor Four Five Seven This week’s episode of Call Me Kat opens with Kat telling Randi, Carter, […]
Young Sheldon Recap for 10/20/2022: Blonde Ambition and the Concept of Zero The episode opens with MeeMaw making Mandy breakfast. Georgie wants to know where […]
Starz Renews P-Valley for a Third Season STARZ has ordered a 10-episode third season of its massively popular, critically acclaimed drama series “P-Valley,” created and […]
Chelsea Handler to Host Critics Choice Awards 2023 The Critics Choice Association (CCA) announced today that comedian, television host, best-selling author and advocate Chelsea Handlerwill […]
What to Watch: All Eyes
The Masked Singer: Corny Elimination Here are tonight’s celebrity identities for The Masked Singer on Fox! “MAIZE” INTERVIEW: https://youtu.be/e_OnGrqjld8 “MAIZE” UNMASKING: https://youtu.be/U83JmGDk_o4 “MERMAID” INTERVIEW: https://youtu.be/54TumTb508c “MERMAID” […]
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Snark and Highlights for 10/19/2022 I like how Heather is screaming at Whitney over Blow Job Gate and […]
In Pursuit With John Walsh Recap for Deadly Secrecy Case 1: Eduardo Clemente Las Vegas, Nevada–October 1st, 2022 On this fateful day, Malinda Beausoleil […]
CBS Expands Seasons For Three Freshman Shows CBS has given full season orders to this year’s three most-watched new series on any network: FIRE COUNTRY, […]
Dancing With The Stars 31 Recap for 10/18/2022: Prom Night Tonight is Prom Night on Dancing With The Stars! Celebrity: Daniel Durant Claim to […]
Paul Flores Found Guilty in Kristin Smart’s Murder Justice has finally been served for the family of Kristin Smart, a Cal Poly student who went […]
Unsolved Mysteries Recap for Something in the Sky This episode opens with a recording from the National Weather Service talking about a call they got […]
Unsolved Mysteries Recap for Mystery At Mile Marker 45 The season premiere opens with Dianne Viliante talking about her daughter Tiffany. She remembers her as […]
Unsolved Mysteries Recap for Body in Bags The episode opens with a 911 call. A woman calls in, saying that her guys mowing the […]
Dancing With The Stars 31 Recap for 10/17/2022: Most Memorable Year Tonight is Most Memorable Year Night on Dancing With The Stars. Celebrity: Trevor Donovan […]
Critics Choice Documentary Awards 2022 Nominees Announced The Critics Choice Association (CCA) has announced the nominees for the Seventh Annual Critics Choice Documentary Awards (CCDA). […]
The Real Housewives of Miami Season 5 Sneak Peek Watch this video on YouTube
Family Karma Season Premiere News Experience a Cultural Explosion of Fun, Tradition and Drama When Bravo’s “Family Karma” Returns With a Supersize Premiere on Sunday, […]
The Real Housewives of Potomac Snark and Highlights for 10/16/2022 If Mia chooses to share her cancer scare/diagnosis/health issues on social media, that is her […]
Married to Medicine Reunion Preview News “Reunion Part I” airs Sunday, Oct. 23 at 9 p.m. ET/PT Host Andy Cohen reflects on some of the season’s […]
