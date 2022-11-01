The Masked Singer Recap for 10/26/2022

The Masked Singer: Corny Elimination

October 19, 2022 Sammi Turano 0

The Masked Singer: Corny Elimination Here are tonight’s celebrity identities for The Masked Singer on Fox! “MAIZE” INTERVIEW: https://youtu.be/e_OnGrqjld8 “MAIZE” UNMASKING: https://youtu.be/U83JmGDk_o4 “MERMAID” INTERVIEW: https://youtu.be/54TumTb508c “MERMAID” […]