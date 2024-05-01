Archives

So You Think You Can Dance Top Ten Revealed

MEET THE TOP 10 DANCERS REVEALED TONIGHT ON  SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE

 

THE COMPETITIONCONTINUES IN TWO WEEKS WITH A MUSIC VIDEO CHALLENGE FEATURING CHOREOGRAPHY FROM PHILLIP AND MAKENZIE CHBEEB

AND LUTHER BROWN ON AN ALL-NEW EPISODE

AIRING MONDAY, APRIL  15 AT 9/8c ON FOX 

AND THE NEXT DAY ON HULU!

 

Dancers Will Face JudgesMaksim Chmerkovskiy, 

Allison Holker and ReturningJudge JoJo Siwa

Alongside Host Cat Deeley

 

MEET THE TOP 10 DANCERS:

 

Anthony

Age: 19

Hometown: Phoenix, AZ

Current City: Los Angeles, CA

Dance Style: Contemporary

 Avery

Age: 19

Hometown: Scottsdale, AZ

Current City: Tucson, AZ

Dance Style: Neoclassical
Braylon

Age: 18

Hometown: Fort Hood, TX

Current City: Los Angeles, CA

Dance Style: Contemporary

 Dakayla

Age: 18

Hometown: Varico, FL

Current City: South Hampton, MA

Dance Style: Contemporary (Fusion)
Easton

Age: 19

Hometown: Las Vegas, NV

Current City: Los Angeles, CA

Dance Style: Contemporary

 Jaylin

Age: 20

Hometown: Harrogate, TN

Current City: Los Angeles, CA

Dance Style: Hip Hop
Madison

Age: 21

Hometown: Miami, FL / Las Vegas, NV

Current City: Los Angeles, CA

Dance Style: Jazz

 Mariyah

Age: 21

Hometown: Albuquerque, NM

Current City: Dallas, TX

Dance Style: Contemporary (Fusion)
Olivia

Age: 23

Hometown: Little Falls, NJ

Current City: Totowa, NJ

Dance Style: Contemporary

 Roman

Age: 27

Hometown: Kiev, Ukraine

Current City: Brooklyn, NY

Dance Style: Ballroom/Latin

 

Eliminations Will Take Place Weekly,

with the Top 3 FinalistsCompeting in the Season’sSpectacular Finale,

but Only One Will Win the$100,000 Grand Prize

and be Crowned the Winner of SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE Season 18.

 

