Posted by

So You Think You Can Dance Top Ten Revealed

MEET THE TOP 10 DANCERS REVEALED TONIGHT ON SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE

THE COMPETITIONCONTINUES IN TWO WEEKS WITH A MUSIC VIDEO CHALLENGE FEATURING CHOREOGRAPHY FROM PHILLIP AND MAKENZIE CHBEEB

AND LUTHER BROWN ON AN ALL-NEW EPISODE

AIRING MONDAY, APRIL 15 AT 9/8c ON FOX

AND THE NEXT DAY ON HULU!

Dancers Will Face JudgesMaksim Chmerkovskiy,

Allison Holker and ReturningJudge JoJo Siwa

Alongside Host Cat Deeley

MEET THE TOP 10 DANCERS:

Anthony Age: 19 Hometown: Phoenix, AZ Current City: Los Angeles, CA Dance Style: Contemporary Avery Age: 19 Hometown: Scottsdale, AZ Current City: Tucson, AZ Dance Style: Neoclassical Braylon Age: 18 Hometown: Fort Hood, TX Current City: Los Angeles, CA Dance Style: Contemporary Dakayla Age: 18 Hometown: Varico, FL Current City: South Hampton, MA Dance Style: Contemporary (Fusion) Easton Age: 19 Hometown: Las Vegas, NV Current City: Los Angeles, CA Dance Style: Contemporary Jaylin Age: 20 Hometown: Harrogate, TN Current City: Los Angeles, CA Dance Style: Hip Hop Madison Age: 21 Hometown: Miami, FL / Las Vegas, NV Current City: Los Angeles, CA Dance Style: Jazz Mariyah Age: 21 Hometown: Albuquerque, NM Current City: Dallas, TX Dance Style: Contemporary (Fusion) Olivia Age: 23 Hometown: Little Falls, NJ Current City: Totowa, NJ Dance Style: Contemporary Roman Age: 27 Hometown: Kiev, Ukraine Current City: Brooklyn, NY Dance Style: Ballroom/Latin

Eliminations Will Take Place Weekly,

with the Top 3 FinalistsCompeting in the Season’sSpectacular Finale,

but Only One Will Win the$100,000 Grand Prize

and be Crowned the Winner of SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE Season 18.

Join the #SYTYCDconversation:

Twitter: @DANCEonFOX

Threads – @danceonfox

TikTok – @danceonfox

Instagram – @danceonfox

Facebook – @SoYouThinkYouCanDance