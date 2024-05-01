Starz May 2024 Programming

STARZ announces its programming highlights for the month of May, featuring the finales of limited series “Mary & George” and season three of “BMF.” On the film front, STARZ is the exclusive streaming home to the latest installment in The Hunger Games franchise, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes, which joins the STARZ app this month along with several other notable titles, includingOutlaw Johnny Black, Manodrome, Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris, Silent Night and Nope.
STARZ continues to be the home for franchise favorites with Jaws, Jaws 2, Jaws 3 and Jaws: The Revenge as well as Meet the Parents, Meet the Fockers and Little Fockers all joining the STARZ app this month.
Celebrate Memorial Day Weekend with an “Aquaphobia” movie marathon on STARZ Encore, beginning Saturday, May 25 at 7:00 PM with aquatic thrillers such as Jaws, Jaws 2, Jaws 3, Jaws: The Revenge, Shark Night, Blue Crush, Open Water, Open Water 2: Adrift, Open Water 3: Cage Dive, 47 Meters Down and Bait.
STARZ Original Series:
The highly anticipated, audacious psychodrama “Mary & George” starring Academy Award-winner Julianne Moore and Nicholas Galitzine concludes its run on Friday, May 17at midnight on the STARZ app. On linear, it will debut on STARZ at 9:00 PM ET/PT in the U.S. and 10:00 PM ET/PT in Canada.
The seven-part limited series is inspired by the unbelievable true story of Mary Villiers (Moore), who molded her beautiful and charismatic son, George (Galitzine), to seduce King James I (Tony Curran) and become his all-powerful lover. Through outrageous scheming, the pair rose from humble beginnings to become the richest, most titled and influential players the English court had ever seen, and the King’s most trusted advisors. And with England’s place on the world stage under threat from outside forces and rioters taking to the streets to denounce the King, the stakes could not have been higher.
Prepared to stop at nothing and armed with her ruthless political steel, Mary married her way up the ranks, bribed politicians, colluded with criminals and clawed her way into the heart of the Establishment, making it her own. “Mary & George” is a dangerously daring historical psychodrama about an outrageous mother and son who schemed, seduced and killed to conquer the court of England and the bed of King James I.
Friday, May 3 “Mary & George”
Episode 105, “The Golden City”
Linear Premiere Friday, May 3 at 9:00 PM ET/PT, 8:00 CT
A political crisis triggered by the return of the legendary and infamous Sir Walter Raleigh drives a wedge between Mary, George and King James.
Friday, May 10 “Mary & George”
Episode 106, “The Queen is Dead”
Linear Premiere Friday, May 10 at 9:00 PM ET/PT, 8:00 CT
Anti-Spanish riots have taken hold of the city, and with the Crown plunged into debt, George stands to lose everything. Meanwhile, Mary faces devastating consequences when she overplays her hand.
Friday, May 17 “Mary & George” *Finale
Episode 107, “War”
Linear Premiere Friday, May 17 at 9:00 PM ET/PT, 8:00 CT
George embarks on a monumental and historical trip to Spain with Prince Charles in a bid to ease English and Spanish tensions and avoid war. Mary attempts one last throw of the dice to ensure absolute power.
“Black Mafia Family” (“BMF”) concludes its third season on Friday, May 10 at midnight on the STARZ app. On linear, the season three finale will debut on STARZ Friday, May 10 at 8:00 PM ET/PT in the U.S. and at 9:00 PM ET in Canada.
“BMF” recounts the inspiring true legends of two brothers Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory (Demetrius Flenory, Jr.) and Terry “Southwest T” Flenory (Da’Vinchi), who rose from the decaying streets of southwest Detroit in the late ‘80s and gave birth to one of the most influential crime families in the country known as the Black Mafia Family.
This season we parachute into the early ‘90s with Meech moving to Atlanta where Black excellence is prominent and Black businesses are thriving. Meech seeks to build upon the BMF empire in the south that he and Terry fostered in Detroit and rise to the top of the Atlanta drug scene. In Atlanta, he meets his new love interest, Angel (Kadianne Whyte), an exotic dancer. Terry remains in Detroit to take care of the business and his second child with girlfriend Lawanda (Sydney Mitchell), while juggling his ongoing affair with love interest Markisha (La La Anthony).
Yet, as Meech expands BMF outside of Detroit and new local competition comes after Terry, both brothers take on enemies more ruthless in their ways than they have ever seen who threaten to destroy the whole empire. BMF continues to humanize the choices of the brothers’ business, and their pursuits of the American Dream.
Please note, there is no new episode of “BMF” on Friday, May 3
Friday, May 10 “BMF” *Season Three Finale
Episode 310, “Prime Time”
Linear Premiere Friday, May 10 at 8:00 PM ET/PT, 7:00 CT
Meech and Terry return to Atlanta and their American Dream is almost taken from them after the authorities are tipped off about their recent Miami endeavor. The brothers work together to retrieve everything they have worked hard for, and plan to expand to St. Louis and other cities with Miami as a hub. They head to Mexico to re-up on their supply. Meech and Terry are in for one of their greatest adventures.
Notable Film Additions to the STARZ app in May:
Available May 1:
100 Streets
The Best Man
Blindspotting (2018 film)
Bring it On
Brooklyn’s Finest
Caught in the Crossfire
CB4
Green Zone
Hostel
Hostel: Part II
Jaws
Jaws 2
Jaws 3
Jaws: The Revenge
Little Fockers
Major Payne
Meet the Fockers
Meet the Parents
Only Child
Outlaw Johnny Black
A River Runs Through It
She Hate Me
A Thin Line Between Love and Hate
The Wash
Waterworld
Words on Bathroom Walls
Available May 4:
The Silent Twins
Available May 8:
Manodrome
Available May 11:
Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris
Available May 14:
The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes
Available May 15:
Emperor (2020)
Available May 17:
Respect the Jux
Available May 18:
Nope
Available May 29:
Silent Night (2023)
Notable Film Stunts and Collections available on the STARZ app in May:
If You Like BMF (February 24 – May 31)
Titles include: “The BMF Documentary: Blowing Money Fast,” 88, All Eyez On Me, Armored, City of Lies, Empire, Fear (2023), Gangland, The Infiltrator, The Last Deal, Officer Down, The Outfit, Proud Mary, Public Enemies, Righteous Kill, The Son of No One, SuperFly, The Traitor, Transpecos, Waist Deep, White Boy Rick, Boricua’s Bond and Hard Luck
AAPI Heritage Month (May 1-31)
Titles include: Joy Ride, Searching, The 355, The Bravest, The Broken Hearts Gallery, Cake, Coming Home, Fantasy Island (ends 5/26), The Gateway, Half Sisters, Heroes of the Golden Mask, The Hit, Journey to the West: The Demons Strike Back, The Karate Kid, The Karate Kid Part II, League of Gods, The Medallion, The Modelizer, Monster Hunter, The Namesake, Our Little Sister, SAS: Red Notice, Shanghai, The Transporter, The Warrior’s Way, Whale Ride, Wolf Totem and Yellow Rose
Period Pieces (May 1-31)
Titles include: “Gaslit,” “The Serpent Queen,” “Minx,” 18 ½, All the Money in the World, CBGB, Colette, Django Unchained, Downton Abbey: A New Era, Farming, Finding Steve McQueen, Hostiles, The Hurricane, I’ll Find You, The Infiltrator, Kingdom of Heaven, Labyrinth of Lies, Lady Macbeth, Land of Mine, The Last Vermeer, Mad to be Normal, Moonwalkers, Mothering Sunday, Mr. Jones, Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris, Ned Kelly, The Northman, Redeeming Love, Resistance, Risen, Saint Laurent, Shanghai, Sunset, Talk to Me, Testament of Youth, There Be Dragons, and To the Stars
Doomsday (May 1-31)
Titles include: The 5th Wave, Dawn of the Dead, Goodbye World, Grindhouse: Planet Terror, Hours, Independence Day, Judgment Day, Jurassic World Dominion (along with the extended version), Kill Switch, Monster Hunter, Monsters: Dark Continent, Night of the Living Dead, Pixels, Planet of the Apes (1968), Solar Crisis, Thor: The Dark World, Van Helsing, Volcano, Waterworld, and X-Men: The Last Stand
School’s Out (May 13-31)
Titles include: “America to Me,” At Middleton, Bring it On, Friday NightLights, Jane, Light it Up, Never Been Kissed, Rebound, Revenge of the Nerds, Revenge of the Nerds 2: Nerds in Paradise, The Row, School’s Out Forever (begins 5/17), So Undercover, Sorority Row, Supercool, and Words on Bathroom Walls
Mother’s Day- Tribute to Mom (May 7-14)
Titles include: Ricki and the Flash, Georgia Rule, The Banger Sisters, Momma Said Come Home For Christmas, Beautiful, “Mary & George,” The Meddler, French Exit, East Side Sushi, Pain and Glory, and “Power Book III: Raising Kanan”
Vengeance- Payback Time (May 7-21)
Titles include: John Wick: Chapter 4, Expend4bles, Retribution, The Northman, Sisu, Bloodshot, No One Lives, Kite, I Am Vengeance, and In the Blood
Happy Hunger Games!- Survive and Advance (May 21-28)
Titles include: The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes, Gamer, Pixels, The Blackening, “Spartacus,” The Tournament, Escape the Field, Man of Tai Chi, Knuckledust, Play or Die
Notable Marathons: STARZ
“BMF” Season Three Marathon: May 12 at 11:50 AM
“Mary & George” Series Marathon: May 19 at 4:30 PM
“Outlander” Season 7 Part 1 Marathon: May 25-26, with four episodes each day, beginning at 12:30 PM
STARZ Edge
“Power Book II: Ghost” Season Three Marathon: May 26 at 10:40 PM
STARZ Encore Westerns
Sunday Morning Westerns- Sundays at 10:00 AM
Titles include: Lonely are the Brave, Two Mules for Sister Sara, The Battle at Apache Pass, and The Shakiest Gun in the West
Breakfast with the Duke- Saturdays at 8:00 AM
Titles include: Blue Steel, The Lucky Texan, Paradise Canyon, The Lawless Frontier
John Wayne Birthday Celebration All Day- Sunday, May 26
Titles include: Rooster Cogburn, Riders of Destiny, The Man from Utah, Randy Rides Alone, The Star Packer, West of the Divide, Texas Terror, The Desert Trail, The Trail Beyond and ‘Neath the Arizona Skies
Classic TV Westerns- Weekdays at 2:00 pm, Sundays at 8:00 PM
Titles include: “The Virginian,” “Wagon Train,” “Laramie, Lawman,” “The Rifleman,” and “Tales of Wells Fargo”
