Will Trent Recap for 4/30/2024
-There is a murder right out of the gate….who wants to bet it is connected to the wedding?
-Will is channeling Sheldon Cooper with his complaining about going to the wedding.
-Trent, Will Trent. Stupid, Real Stupid. I love the banter between Faith and Will.
-If she wanted peace and love, she should have gotten a dog. I can’t argue with that logic.
-Faith’s son dropped out of college, Will is pretending to be a lawyer and the photographer may have been the dude who was murdered…this might be the craziest wedding I’ve never been to!
-That bartender has the hots for Faith.
-The kids who stole the booze are going to find the dead body, aren’t they….
-Yep…..called it….and now they and Jeremy are being held hostage by two killers.
-Do you want to make this wedding black eye optional? I just adore Faith!
-Why is the whole wedding being held hostage at gunpoint?
-Will’s flashbacks always make me cry.
-I am completely SHOOKETH watching this…..my heart is literally racing!
-Why is this Franklin paperwork so important and why does it take priority over a murder?
-Dinner jacket….you look calm, do you have a plan?
-Will wants them to keep calm and shut up, but Patty wants them to spring into action.
-Will and Jeremy are taking that advice and moving the dead body….and then what?
-Faith….what exactly is the plan here? You’re in the room with the gifts……
-Will is pretending to be lawyer Ricky Morales as he tries to reason with the killers….I am not exactly sure what his endgame is here….
-Will/Ricky’s payment is a stick of gum and a handshake.
-Michael and Angie are at the diner where Crystal works….he thinks she is acting out because she has a hickey and Angie thinks she is really doing her schoolwork.
-Faith, honey, it was SO OBVIOUS this dude was part of the killing group…..but at least she was able to kill him.
-Who knew a fax machine could come in handy in 2024…..let’s just hope someone else has one so she can actually send a fax!
-I am Woman King from William Sonoma. I am going to save this wedding.
-Of course, the pen is out of ink.
-If you have a pen, I will forgive you for holding my son and his friends hostage. Why is this episode unintentionally hilarious.
-Angie is so protective of Crystal….I just hope Crystal realizes it is for her own good.
-Faith asking for a pen in the middle of a hostage situation…..did she not have lipstick to write with?
-This situation is completely out of control.
-Patty faking an asthma attack to save everyone else was probably the best idea Will had this whole episode.
-At least Faith got her pen….but will someone find the fallen fax?
-Oh, crap! The female killer found Faith’s bag!
-Faith fighting her to the Cha Cha Slide and Patty dancing is making me laugh way too hard.
-Dominique is killed and Jeremy and one of the kids are being held at gunpoint.
-Get your hands off my son! Get her, Faith!
-Finally! Someone found the fax!
-Why would they think Will would be able to open the safe?
-Everyone is coming together to save Will, Faith and the hostage, proper procedure or no.
-Faith opening a lock with a corn ear holder….where the heck did that come from, did she steal it from the wedding gifts?
-Faith, now is not the time to lecture Jeremy about college.
-Will, hurry up! Do something and save everyone.
-Did that dude really shoot at a Roomba?
-YESSSSS! Faith escaped and Jeremy tackled the female killer.
-Will got the dude with the power drill as the cops come to her rescue! Everyone is safe!
-The poor kid is having the mother of all panic attacks. I can’t blame him….and just want to give him the biggest hug ever.
-Amanda checking in on Will and Faith in such a maternal way makes me so happy.
-So….it was a drug den in plain sight? I didn’t see that one coming, but it is the only thing that makes sense.
-Faith invites Amanda over, but not Will? Rude!
-Faith and Jeremy having a sweet mother/son moment (with the Roomba being his little sister) about his new job is so beautiful.
-Angie staying with Will is so sweet. Even if they aren’t endgame (I honestly think he and Faith are), they have a sweet relationship.
-Angie is making Will see that he is a hero despite his blunder with the safe……he needs that so much.
-I guess I am wrong and Angie and Will are getting together….or is it just trauma bonding?
-Someone give Betty attention!
-More next week, stay tuned!