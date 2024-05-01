Critics Choice Super Awards 2024 Winners

The Critics Choice Association (CCA) announced today the winners of the 4th annual Critics Choice Super Awards, honoring the most popular, fan-obsessed genres across both movies and television, including Superhero, Science Fiction/Fantasy, Horror, and Action.
Garnering two wins each, “Godzilla Minus One,” “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning,” “Poor Things,” and “Talk to Me” lead the film winners. “Godzilla Minus One” triumphed as the Best Science Fiction/Fantasy Movie and Godzilla was named the overall Best Villain in a Movie. Tom Cruise received Best Actor in an Action Movie for “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning,” while Rebecca Ferguson took home Best Actress in an Action Movie. For their roles in “Poor Things,” Mark Ruffalo was awarded Best Actor in a Science Fiction/Fantasy Movie and Emma Stone won Best Actress in a Science Fiction/Fantasy Movie. “Talk to Me” won Best Horror Movie and Sophie Wilde earned the award for Best Actress in a Horror Movie.
“The Last of Us” was the standout among this year’s television winners, taking home trophies in all seven of its nominated categories. In fact it swept all three awards in two genres, Superhero and Horror (the Superhero categories include Comic Book and Video Game Inspired series). “The Last of Us” scored wins for both Best Superhero Series, Limited Series or Made-For-TV Movie, and Best Horror Series, Limited Series or Made-For-TV Movie. Pedro Pascal was awarded both Best Actor in a Superhero Series, Limited Series or Made-For-TV Movie, and Best Actor in a Horror Series, Limited Series or Made-For-TV Movie. And Bella Ramsey likewise won Best Actress in a Superhero Series, Limited Series or Made-For-TV Movie, as well as Best Actress in a Horror Series, Limited Series or Made-For-TV Movie. Melanie Lynskey also took home Best Villain in a Series, Limited Series or Made-For-TV Movie.
FILM WINNERS FOR THE 4TH ANNUAL CRITICS CHOICE SUPER AWARDS
BEST ACTION MOVIE
John Wick: Chapter 4
BEST ACTOR IN AN ACTION MOVIE
Tom Cruise – Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning
BEST ACTRESS IN AN ACTION MOVIE
Rebecca Ferguson – Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning
BEST SUPERHERO MOVIE
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
BEST ACTOR IN A SUPERHERO MOVIE
Michael Fassbender – The Killer
BEST ACTRESS IN A SUPERHERO MOVIE
Iman Vellani – The Marvels
BEST HORROR MOVIE
Talk to Me
BEST ACTOR IN A HORROR MOVIE
Nicolas Cage – Dream Scenario
BEST ACTRESS IN A HORROR MOVIE
Sophie Wilde – Talk to Me
BEST SCIENCE FICTION/FANTASY MOVIE
Godzilla Minus One
BEST ACTOR IN A SCIENCE FICTION/FANTASY MOVIE
Mark Ruffalo – Poor Things
BEST ACTRESS IN A SCIENCE FICTION/FANTASY MOVIE
Emma Stone – Poor Things
BEST VILLAIN IN A MOVIE
Godzilla – Godzilla Minus One
TELEVISION WINNERS FOR THE 4TH ANNUAL CRITICS CHOICE SUPER AWARDS
BEST ACTION SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MADE-FOR-TV MOVIE
Reacher
BEST ACTOR IN AN ACTION SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MADE-FOR-TV MOVIE
Idris Elba – Hijack
BEST ACTRESS IN AN ACTION SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MADE-FOR-TV MOVIE
Zoe Saldaña – Special Ops: Lioness
BEST SUPERHERO SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MADE-FOR-TV MOVIE
The Last of Us
BEST ACTOR IN A SUPERHERO SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MADE-FOR-TV MOVIE
Pedro Pascal – The Last of Us
BEST ACTRESS IN A SUPERHERO SERIES, LIMITED SERIES ORMADE-FOR-TV MOVIE
Bella Ramsey – The Last of Us
BEST HORROR SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MADE-FOR-TV MOVIE
The Last of Us
BEST ACTOR IN A HORROR SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MADE-FOR-TV MOVIE
Pedro Pascal – The Last of Us
BEST ACTRESS IN A HORROR SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MADE-FOR-TV MOVIE
Bella Ramsey – The Last of Us
BEST SCIENCE FICTION / FANTASY SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MADE-FOR-TV MOVIE
Black Mirror: Joan Is Awful
BEST ACTOR IN A SCIENCE FICTION / FANTASY SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MADE-FOR-TV MOVIE (Tie)
Jharrel Jerome – I’m a Virgo
Kurt Russell – Monarch: Legacy of Monsters
BEST ACTRESS IN A SCIENCE FICTION / FANTASY SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MADE-FOR-TV MOVIE
Annie Murphy – Black Mirror: Joan Is Awful
BEST VILLAIN IN A SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MADE-FOR-TV MOVIE
Melanie Lynskey – The Last of Us
* Superhero categories also include Comic Book and Video Game Inspired movies and series.
