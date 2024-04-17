Don’t Forget the Lyrics Preview

Hosted by Emmy Award-winner Niecy Nash, Don’t Forget The Lyrics challenges contestants’ musical memory, as they get one song closer to winning $1 million. Contestants will choose songs from different genres, decades and musical artists. Then they’ll take center stage to sing alongside the live in-studio band as the lyrics are projected on screen – but when the music stops and the words disappear, will the contestants belt out the correct missing lyrics, or freeze under pressure? If they sing nine songs correctly, they are presented with a No. 1 hit and sing the final missing lyrics for the top prize of $1 million. It’s that simple: 1 contestant, 10 songs, 1 million dollars!

Created by Jeff Apploff, Don’t Forget The Lyrics! is produced by Apploff Entertainment, Bunim/Murray Productions and BiggerStage. Jeff Apploff, Garry Bormet, Rupert Dobson, Julie Pizzi, Pat Kiely, Sean O’Riordan and Niecy Nash serve as executive producers.

