SYTYCD Reveals Top Six
THE TOP 6 DANCERS ARE REVEALED TONIGHT ON
SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE
BRAYLON BROWNERAND ROMAN NEVINCHANYI
ARE SENT HOME
THE COMPETITIONCONTINUES NEXT WEEK WITH A MOVIE CHALLENGE FEATURING CHOREOGRAPHY FROM
JAMAL SIMS AND CHRISTOPHER SCOTT ON AN ALL-NEW EPISODE
Dancers Face Judges Maksim Chmerkovskiy,
Allison Holker and JoJo Siwa
Alongside Host Cat Deeley
THE TOP 6 DANCERS:
|Anthony
Age: 19
Hometown: Phoenix, AZ
Current City: Los Angeles, CA
Dance Style: Contemporary
IG: @anthony_curley
|Dakayla
Age: 18
Hometown: Varico, FL
Current City: South Hampton, MA
Dance Style: Contemporary (Fusion)
IG: @dakaylannwilson
|Easton
Age: 19
Hometown: Las Vegas, NV
Current City: Los Angeles, CA
Dance Style: Contemporary
IG: @eastonmags_
|Jaylin
Age: 20
Hometown: Harrogate, TN
Current City: Los Angeles, CA
Dance Style: Hip Hop
IG: @jaylin.sanders
|Madison
Age: 21
Hometown: Miami, FL / Las Vegas, NV
Current City: Los Angeles, CA
Dance Style: Jazz
|Mariyah
Age: 21
Hometown: Albuquerque, NM
Current City: Dallas, TX
Dance Style: Contemporary (Fusion)
Eliminations Will Take Place Weekly, with the Top 3 Finalists Competing in the Season’s Spectacular Finale,but Only One Will Win the$100,000 Grand Prize
and be Crowned the Winner of SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE Season 18.