Archives

Nick Viall and Natalie Joy Are Married

 Last updated on May 1, 2024  Posted by 
Share: TwitterFacebookPinterestLinkedin

Nick Viall and Natalie Joy Are Married

Bachelor no more! Nick Viall, who appeared on three shows from the popular dating franchise, married his longtime love Natalie Joy this evening.

More details, as told to People Magazine:

 

The Bachelor alum and Joy tied the knot on April 27 at her family’s farm in an “ethereal” black-tie wedding ceremony

(NewYork) – Nick Viall and Natalie Joy are married!

The Bachelor alum, 43, tied the knot with Joy, 25, in an “ethereal, romantic” wedding ceremony at her family’s stunning 300-acre farm in Georgia on April 27.

Saying “I do” on the sprawling property, which is located outside of Savannah has been the bride’s dream for as long as she can remember.

“It’s a place that has always been very special to Natalie,” Viall tells PEOPLE in an exclusive interview. “When I first visited, I was struck by its expansive landscape and vibrant colors.”

The couple, who are parents to 2-month-old daughter River Rose, kicked off the wedding festivities with a “country-chic” welcome party on Friday. “I figured since we’re on a farm and we’re in Georgia, it would be fun to really lean in and have cowboys and cowboy hats and boots and all the animals roaming around,” says Joy of the celebration, which included a mechanical bull, barbecue, and cornhole. “It’s just very relaxed and fun!”

Embracing their welcome theme, Joy wore a pair of Tecovas cowboy boots which she paired with a hat and jewelry from Riley Haus.

See also  Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Are Married

The following day, guests were transported to the wedding ceremony in vintage trolley tour busses stocked with champagne and cocktails.

###

Click to rate this post!
[Total: 0 Average: 0]

Related posts:

Bachelor Alum Colton Underwood Announces EngagementBachelor Alum Colton Underwood is Married The bachelorThe Bachelor 24: Pilot Peter’s Journey Takes Off The Bachelor Recap for 2/8/21: Rejection, Roses and ReturnsThe Bachelor Recap for 2/8/21: Rejection, Roses and Returns
Author: Sammi Turano
Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.